Hong Kong activist stabbed in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong activist living in Taiwan was stabbed in Taipei’s Zhongshan District on Sunday morning (March 17) in a suspected drunken altercation.

Police said a report of a stabbing was received just after 4.20 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived at the scene to find a 30-year-old man with a stab wound on his back, and he was sent to the hospital for treatment.

CNA reported that the man is understood to be Chiang Chia-wei (姜嘉偉), the founder of “Free HK Media,” an independent media group critical of Beijing’s influence in Hong Kong.

Police said Chiang is believed to have accidentally bumped into someone while leaving an establishment where he was drinking. They said that because Chiang was drunk he was not able to describe the incident clearly, and surveillance footage was used to determine the facts of the incident.

Chiang started a live broadcast on Facebook shortly after arriving at the hospital and said he was stabbed twice by an unknown attacker.

Police are currently searching for a man and a car that are believed to be connected with the attack. On Sunday afternoon TVBS reported that Chiang remained in the hospital with a lung issue and that his condition was stable.