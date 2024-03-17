Fire breaks out at Kaohsiung’s Linyuan plant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out at Kaohsiung’s Linyuan petrochemical plant on Saturday (March 16), per CNA.

Kaohsiung City Fire Department said the fire was due to a combustion tower pipe falling off, hitting an ethylene pipeline, causing the flammable gas to leak and burn, reported Liberty Times. Fortunately, no one was injured, the department said.

The fire department said it received the report at 6:28 p.m. and dispatched nine vehicles and 18 personnel to the scene. At about 9.15 p.m., much of the ethylene had burned out, while the combustion tower was being sprayed and cooled down, reported UDN.

Taiwan’s CPC Corporation (CPC) said inspection personnel promptly implemented contingency measures, and that no one was injured. The company emphasized that the fire was handled with professionalism, and it said it would strengthen equipment reliability and personnel training.