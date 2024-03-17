Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Body of Taiwanese man lost at sea found by Indonesian Coast Guard

Taiwanese citizen drowns after boat carrying tourists overturned in waters not far from Jakarta

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/17 14:49
A rescue diver searches a vessel in Indonesia's Thousand Island Regency, March 12. (Reuters photo)

A rescue diver searches a vessel in Indonesia's Thousand Island Regency, March 12. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Indonesian Coast Guard on Friday (March 15) discovered the body of a Taiwanese tourist who drowned after a ship carrying 35 people overturned and sank in waters off the coast of Jakarta on Monday (March 11).

Everyone else on the boat was successfully found and rescued shortly after the boat sank in waters near Rambut Island, per VOA. However, the Taiwanese national, a 46-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), could not be found, prompting a multi-day search effort by Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

Early on March 12, the agency dispatched seven vessels and nearly 100 personnel, including divers, to search for the missing Taiwanese man, reported the Jakarta Post. After several days of searching in difficult conditions, Chang’s body was found in the ocean on Friday with no signs of life, not far from where the boat overturned.

According to a report from Upmedia, the boat, which was owned by the Asha Resort in the Thousand Islands Regency, ran into strong waves while carrying tourists between islands. In addition to Chang, the vessel was also carrying three other Taiwanese, one South Korean, five Chinese nationals, 22 Indonesian tourists, and three crew members.

Taiwan’s representative office in Indonesia confirmed that family members of the deceased have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance. Chang was reportedly an employee of a Taiwanese company in Indonesia.
Jakarta
Indonesia
ship accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese fisherman goes missing off Taiwan outer island
Chinese fisherman goes missing off Taiwan outer island
2024/03/15 12:21
Chinese fishing boat sinks off Taiwan's Kinmen, 2 dead, 2 rescued, 2 missing
Chinese fishing boat sinks off Taiwan's Kinmen, 2 dead, 2 rescued, 2 missing
2024/03/14 10:17
Taiwan launches tourism service center in Indonesia
Taiwan launches tourism service center in Indonesia
2024/02/28 19:29
Taiwan looks forward to deepening relations with new Indonesia government
Taiwan looks forward to deepening relations with new Indonesia government
2024/02/15 13:59
Once disgraced,Indonesia's ex-commander Prabowo on track for presidency
Once disgraced,Indonesia's ex-commander Prabowo on track for presidency
2024/02/14 22:33