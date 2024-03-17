Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese tennis player wins Indian Wells Open

Hsieh Su-wei becomes competition’s four-time winner

  210
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/17 10:56
Elise Mertens gives Su-Wei Hsieh a celebratory hug. (CNA photo)

Elise Mertens gives Su-Wei Hsieh a celebratory hug. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Belgium’s Elise Mertens took home the championship trophy at the Indian Wells Open on Sunday (March 17).

In the women’s doubles finals, the duo defeated Australia’s Storm Hunter and Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 6-4, reported CNA. The duo, who first teamed up in 2021, had their latest win at the Australian Open in January, reported Desert Sun.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Mertens said, “We felt comfortable playing again, and it worked out, so I’m very happy we teamed up.”

“Oh it’s Elise, let’s say yes!” Hsieh cheerfully chimed in. “As long as she’s still playing, I will play with her,” Mertens added.

Hsieh, 38, suffered an injury in 2021 and did not return until the 2023 Madrid Open, reported BNP Paribas Open. She holds the title of number one as a women’s doubles player.
Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇)
Tennis
Competition
Indian Wells Open
Elise Mertens

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan soldier still unable to leave Nauru
Taiwan soldier still unable to leave Nauru
2024/03/01 19:53
Taiwan ally Tuvalu elects new PM, China switch in question
Taiwan ally Tuvalu elects new PM, China switch in question
2024/02/26 10:36
Expert talks value of Taiwan's formal diplomatic relations
Expert talks value of Taiwan's formal diplomatic relations
2024/01/31 16:16
Taiwan's Hsieh, and Belgium's Mertens win women's doubles title at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh, and Belgium's Mertens win women's doubles title at Australian Open
2024/01/28 15:52
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei wins 1st mixed doubles title at Australian Open
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei wins 1st mixed doubles title at Australian Open
2024/01/26 14:22