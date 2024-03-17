Taiwanese tennis player wins Indian Wells Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Belgium’s Elise Mertens took home the championship trophy at the Indian Wells Open on Sunday (March 17).

In the women’s doubles finals, the duo defeated Australia’s Storm Hunter and Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 6-4, reported CNA. The duo, who first teamed up in 2021, had their latest win at the Australian Open in January, reported Desert Sun.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Mertens said, “We felt comfortable playing again, and it worked out, so I’m very happy we teamed up.”

“Oh it’s Elise, let’s say yes!” Hsieh cheerfully chimed in. “As long as she’s still playing, I will play with her,” Mertens added.

Hsieh, 38, suffered an injury in 2021 and did not return until the 2023 Madrid Open, reported BNP Paribas Open. She holds the title of number one as a women’s doubles player.