Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan

Quake struck under ocean near Taitung County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/16 19:17
A quake struck off the coast of Taitung County Saturday evening. (CNA, CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Taitung County in southeast Taiwan Saturday (March 16) at 6:45 p.m., according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The tremor struck at a focal depth of 41.9 kilometers under the Pacific Ocean, 60.2 km northeast of Taitung County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake’s biggest intensity level, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, reached level 3 in the Taitung County townships of Changbin, Chenggong, and Donghe, the CWA reported. Level 2 was recorded in other parts of Taitung County, and in areas of Hualien County and Nantou County.
