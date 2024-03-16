Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying dispatches Chinese opponent to make semifinals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top female shuttler Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) beat China’s He Bingjiao (何冰嬌) in the quarterfinals of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships on Friday (March 15).

The world’s No. 3 women’s singles player sunk her opponent in three sets, 16-21, 21-16, 22-20, in a match that lasted 45 minutes, said CNA. Tai now advances to the semifinals of the tournament held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Tai did not get going until the second set but was fairly dominant from this point on, except for another slow start to the final and deciding set.

Tai will next play Spain’s world No. 5 Carolina Marin in the semifinals. The game starts 8 p.m. Taiwan time.

In another fine win for Taiwan, men’s doubles players Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒) overcame Kittinupong Kedren and Supak Jomkoh of Thailand by 21-13, 21-17.

They also advance to the semifinals in a match against Malaysian opponents Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik set for 8:20 p.m. Taiwan time.

The All England Open Badminton Championships is the world’s oldest badminton tournament.