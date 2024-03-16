Taiwanese fitness influencer investigated over marijuana possession

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fitness influencer Peeta, a personal trainer and the owner of a fitness club in Taipei City, has been arrested for possessing marijuana and a marijuana vaporizer, which were found during a search of his office.

With over 770,000 subscribers on YouTube, Peeta's business interests have expanded into e-commerce (Peeta Mart), supplements and nutrition, as well as takeout bodybuilding meals (Peeta x TakeTake).

The 29-year-old entrepreneur claims to have graduated with a bachelor of science in nutrition at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. He has a strong online presence for bodybuilding and fitness. When his marriage ended last year it was treated as celebrity news.

Peeta, surnamed Li (黎), reportedly denied the possession of cannabis, which is listed as a category-two narcotic and banned. He suggested it could have been planted by someone else as he had just returned from Thailand.

Police said Peeta and nine fitness club staff members are being tested for drugs with hair follicle and urine drug screening samples.

UDN cited someone familiar with the matter reporting that the police are extending their search to his fitness club members, some of whom are in show business or are popular YouTubers.

Peeta was released on bail of NT$50,000 (US$1,580) on Saturday afternoon (March 16) and the fitness club remains open despite the investigation.