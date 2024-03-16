Alexa
Taiwan launches Mandarin education center in India's Kerala

Taiwan signs memorandum of understanding with Carmelites-run Rajagiri school system

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/16 15:14
Taiwan will open a Mandarin education center in the Indian state of Kerala. (CNA, Rajagiri Business School photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will send teachers to work at a new education center in the south Indian state of Kerala following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday (March 15).

The center will be the 32nd of its kind in India, per CNA. Taiwan’s representative office in the country, the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, the Rajagiri Business School, and the Catholic Order of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) worked together on the plan.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be responsible for appointing Mandarin teachers for the Taiwan Education Center. The school will pay a monthly salary of US$1,500 (NT$47,400), while the teacher will also receive free lodging and one free return flight between Taiwan and India per year, with living expenses to be subsidized by the education ministry.

Taiwan has been preparing to import workers from India, while some of the country’s top technology firms have invested in manufacturing plants in the populous South Asian nation.
