Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and deployed missile systems to monitor PLA activity

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/03/16 15:14
The joint 1st Battalion of the 564 Armored Brigade. (MND photo)

The joint 1st Battalion of the 564 Armored Brigade. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (March 15) and the same time Saturday (March 16).

Of the 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six flew into the southwest and eastern portion of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 172 times and naval vessels 101 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around nation
(MND photo)
gray zone
twilight zone
ADIZ
incursion
Ministry of National Defense (MND)
Taiwan-China tension

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around nation
2024/03/15 10:35
Indian experts predict China will step up gray zone tactics near Taiwan
Indian experts predict China will step up gray zone tactics near Taiwan
2024/03/14 16:37
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation
2024/03/14 10:25
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around nation
2024/03/13 11:04
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese naval ships, 2 aircraft, 1 balloon around nation
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese naval ships, 2 aircraft, 1 balloon around nation
2024/03/12 11:09