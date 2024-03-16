Hazy Taiwan braces for another cold snap

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hazy conditions all over the nation on Saturday (March 16) led to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) issuing a “dense fog advisory” for the late morning and early afternoon.

The advisory included Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Nantou, Tainan, Yilan, Kaohsiung, and all points in between.

As for pollution watchers, the air quality was described as “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on the west coast, and “unhealthy” in most of the major cities. The air quality was “good” on the east coast.

The generally muggy weather saw temperatures of 19-25 C in the north. Meanwhile, in central and southern areas the outlook was sunnier and warmer, with the mercury hitting a high of 32 C in Chiayi County.

The weather is set to remain fairly balmy on Sunday (March 17), good for hiking and fun outdoor activities.

Looking ahead, Monday (March 18) will see a return to the cooler weather we have been experiencing recently, according to UDN. A cold wave will move southward making conditions more humid.

it will be chilly again on Wednesday (March 20) with temperatures in the north dipping as low as 13 C. At the same time, the center and south of the country will be closer to 16 C.

CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) was quoted by UDN as saying there will be sporadic rainfall on Monday due to the influence of the northeast monsoon. He added that there will be more moisture in the north and mountainous areas.

Echoing the advisory warning, Chang said there will be some fog in Kinmen and Matsu islands from Saturday to Monday.