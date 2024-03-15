Taipei City sacks employee accused of dealing marijuana

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Friday (March 15) sacked an employee of its Department of Social Welfare (DOSW) accused of selling marijuana at the entrance to City Hall.

Investigators found out about the side hustle of the woman surnamed Liu (劉) in an online post by one of her customers. When she failed to turn up at a review hearing last week, the city decided to suspend her.

A meeting Friday decided to give Liu two demerits, amounting to a termination, per CNA. In addition, the review committee concluded she should not receive half her salary for the period between her suspension and her departure as her actions were considered grave.

The DOSW said Liu’s behavior had seriously affected the city government's reputation and the trust the public put in the local administration. It had also affected the morale of her colleagues, officials said.

The DOSW said Liu could file an appeal within 30 days after receiving the committee’s decision, while her colleagues would attend extra training sessions about the dangers of illegal drugs.

Liu’s boyfriend was also suspected of involvement in the marijuana trade. Both were released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,300) each last week.