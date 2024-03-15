Han Kuo-yu accused of unacceptable behavior at Taiwan's Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Speaker of the Legislative Yuan, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), was accused of unacceptable behavior at a session of the Legislative Yuan on Friday (March 15) when he ended proceedings before all scheduled lawmakers had been allowed to question Premier Chen Chien-ren (陳建仁).

A group of DPP lawmakers have accused Han Kuo-yu of intentionally denying them their right to question Chen. Other lawmakers said Han’s actions reflect his direct communication style as a leader, or that he may be unfamiliar with traditional expectations of the speaker role, per UDN.

On Friday afternoon DPP legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) decided to provide her question in writing to the premier’s office rather than ask it directly. This led Han to call on the next scheduled question from KMT Legislator Luo Ming-tsai (羅明才) ahead of schedule, with Luo absent from the chamber, per LTN.

In similar situations in the past, a legislative speaker would call for a temporary recess of 15 minutes so that other scheduled questioners could be informed of the expedited proceedings. However, Han decided to begin calling roll for all remaining questioners scheduled for the day.

At 2:38 p.m. Han thanked the premier for his time and closed the Legislative Yuan’s proceedings for the day, prompting anger from DPP lawmakers who felt Han was denying legislators their right to pose questions on the floor.

Three DPP legislators who were scheduled to speak including Chiu Chi-wei (邱志偉), Hong Shen-han (洪申翰), and Lai Hui-yuan (賴惠員) rushed into the chamber and began yelling at Han to allow them their questions. However, Han thanked the premier for his time and left the chamber.

After this, six DPP lawmakers convened an emergency press conference to express their anger and called Han’s behavior unacceptable. Accompanied by the press, the group then marched to the speaker's office at the Legislative Yuan demanding that he address their criticisms.

Han appeared several minutes after the group knocked on his office door. He invited the lawmakers inside for a closed-door meeting to discuss the incident, per UDN.