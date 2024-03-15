Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market (CAGR) of 34.7%, The Resilient Entrepreneur Future-Proofing Strategies for Success

The “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” Research Report From 2024 To 2032 Provides Comprehensive Qualitative And Quantitative Insights Into Market Trends, Including Key Drivers, Constraints, And Revenue Forecasts. It Also Examines Regional Markets, Competitive Landscapes, And Growth Prospects Across Various Sectors Until 2032.

Introduction:

The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is on an exponential trajectory, with estimations placing its value at a staggering $19 billion by 2024. This surge, representing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.7% from 2016 to 2024, underscores a significant paradigm shift in global disaster recovery strategies.

DRaaS is the duplication of physical or virtual servers by a third-party to afford failover in the incidence of a data failure. DRaaS protects resources and data from disruption and offer entire system backup during system failure. either manually or naturally. In present, all the business sectors are heavily dependent on data. Therefore, deployment of DRaaS solutions has become the necessity for various industries. Various industries such as government, retail, media & entertainment, BFSI, IT & telecom, and education, among others pose an increasing demand for disaster recovery as a service solution.

Drivers such as rise in preference for commoditized IT services, legislation of stringent disaster recovery regulations and surge in adoption of cloud based services are driving the driving the disaster recovery as a service market. However, high network bandwidth requirements and lack of compliance and security would act as a restraint for the DRaaS market. Increasing awareness about virtualization technologies would provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Service type, application, service providers, cloud type, deployment model and company size are the major segments of the global disaster recovery as a service market. Service type segment includes data security, backup, real time protection, and professional services. The DRaaS market is bifurcated by application into IT & telecom, government, education, manufacturing & logistics, media & entertainment, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and others. Cloud service provider (CSP), managed service provider (MSP) and telecom & communication service provider are the key sub-segments of service providers segment.

Driving Forces:

The unprecedented growth of the DRaaS market is propelled by several key driving forces:

Digital Transformation: In an era defined by rapid digitalization, organizations worldwide are prioritizing resilient disaster recovery solutions to safeguard critical data and operations.

Cost-Efficiency: DRaaS offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional disaster recovery methods, eliminating the need for extensive infrastructure investments and enabling scalable solutions tailored to organizational needs.

Business Continuity: With disruptions becoming increasingly commonplace, businesses are embracing DRaaS to ensure seamless continuity of operations in the face of unforeseen disasters.

Major Companies in the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

VMWare, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

TierPoint, LLC

HP Enterprises Company

IBM Corp.

Amazon Web Services

SunGard Availability Services

Microsoft Corporation

Industry Insight:

Industry experts predict that the adoption of DRaaS solutions will continue to accelerate across diverse sectors, including healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and IT. This widespread adoption reflects a growing recognition of the pivotal role played by robust disaster recovery strategies in safeguarding business continuity and mitigating risks.

Global Impact:

The exponential growth of the DRaaS market transcends geographical boundaries, with North America emerging as a dominant force owing to the region’s robust technological infrastructure and proactive approach towards disaster preparedness. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in DRaaS adoption, fueled by rapid industrialization and increasing awareness of cybersecurity threats.

Innovation at the Forefront:

Innovation lies at the heart of the DRaaS revolution, with industry leaders continually investing in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain to enhance the efficacy and resilience of disaster recovery solutions. These advancements are poised to redefine the landscape of disaster recovery, offering unparalleled levels of automation, scalability, and real-time responsiveness.

Future Prospects:

As organizations navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic business landscape, the demand for robust disaster recovery solutions will only intensify. With the DRaaS market projected to reach $19 billion by 2024, stakeholders must prioritize innovation, collaboration, and agility to effectively address evolving threats and safeguard business continuity in an interconnected world.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Detailed analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market with respect to major segments such as service type, application, service providers, cloud type, deployment model, and company size.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

Exhaustive regional analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market from 2015 to 2024.

Profile of key players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service Market including key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies.

Scope of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market:

Service Type Segments:

Professional Services

Data Security

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Application Segments:

Government

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Education

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing & Logistics

BFSI

Others

Service Providers Segments:

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Cloud Type Segments:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Deployment Model Segments:

In cloud DRaaS

To cloud DRaaS

From cloud DRaaS

Company Size Segments:

Small Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Large Companies

Geographical Segments:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Italy France Germany Others

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Others

RoW South America Middle East Africa



