Taipei City councilors call on mayor to convene child abuse inquiry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City councilors are calling on Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) to convene a special task force and investigate foster care services following public outcry over the abuse and death of a 1-year-old child in foster care in December.

Although the death of the child in foster care was reported to authorities on Dec. 23, details of the case were not reported until March 11. Taipei City councilors from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) criticized the Chiang administration for not taking action in time to address the issue, reported LTN.



Last year, a 1-year-old child whose parents were both in jail was placed into the care of a nanny through the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF). Following the death of the child, the nanny surnamed Chen (陳) was arrested and charged with abuse and negligent death of the child in her care.

The CWLF and the Taipei Department of Social Welfare have been heavily criticized for their failure to properly vet the caretaker and provide regular checks to ensure the health and safety of the child.

On Friday (March 15), 20 DPP councilors signed a petition demanding Chiang convene a special meeting on the issue of safety for children in Taipei foster care programs. Despite regulations from the Department of Social Welfare councilors say the city government has failed in its responsibilities.

LTN reported that following the submission of the petition the mayor must address the city councilors within 10 days to explain his administration's actions.

City Councilor Chien Shu-pei (簡舒培) criticized the Department of Social Welfare’s handling of the case and said the mayor had failed in his responsibility to protect the children of Taipei, per LTN.