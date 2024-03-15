Quality Property and Facility Management Award 2024 Now Open for Nomination

Introducing New Award Category “Community Housing” and New Award Type “Theme Award"

Award Categories:



(1) Residential

(2) Non-Residential

(3) Refurbishment / Renovation

Large-Scale Residential Shopping Centre (Small & Medium-Scale) Large-Scale Residential Medium-Scale Residential Shopping Centre (Large-Scale) Medium-Scale Residential Small-Scale Residential Office Building (Small & Medium-Scale) Small-Scale Residential Public Rental Housing Office Building (Large-Scale) Commercial Subsidised Sales Housing Industrial & Car Park Building

Community Housing Institutional



Award Type*

Description

Grand Award

This represents the highest level of recognition for buildings or facilities within their respective categories.

Excellence Award

There will be recognition of excellence for each nomination category.

Certificate of Merit

There will be recognition of merit(s) for each nomination that has passed the First Screening, Site Visits and that has been presented at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel cum Conference.

Theme Award

The award will be granted to one project among all the finalist projects which achieved the best result in Establishing a Wellness Harmony Community, as per the assessment criteria of QPFMA 2024 theme.



Jury Panel

(The sequence of jury members is arranged in alphabetical order according to their English surnames)







Head Juror

Sr Hon. Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP

President of Guangdong Property and Facilities Management Association of the Greater Bay Area cum

Legislative Council Member (Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape) Legislative Council, HKSAR

Jurors

Sr Dr. Kenny CHAN Kwok-hung

Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors - Property and Facility Management Division cum QPFMA 2024 Organising Committee Convenor

Mr. James CHAN Yum-min

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Hong Kong Housing Society

Ms. Patricia CHANG Yuk-kam

President of The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

Sr Dr. Edmond CHENG Kam-wah

President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited

Sr Dr. CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS

Chairman of Hong Kong Green Building Council

Prof. HE Shenjing

Head of Department and Professor of The University of Hong Kong - Department of Urban Planning and Design, Faculty of Architecture

Mr. Alex HO Kwing-kwong

Director - Industry Development, Construction Industry Council

Sr Prof. Eddie HUI Chi-man, MH, JP

Chair Professor and Head, Department of Public and International Affairs, City University of Hong Kong

Dr. KWONG Tsz-man

Associate Professor of the School of Professional and Continuing Education,

The University of Hong Kong cum Senior Advisor College of Humanities and Law

Sr Francis LAM Ka-fai

President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Sr Louis LEE Man-ho

Vice-Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors - Property and Facility Management Division

Ir Sr Jonathan LEE Man-kwong

President of The Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management

Ir Daniel LEUNG Hung-wai

Deputy Director (Development & Construction), Housing Department, HKSAR

Mr. Chris NG Hung-fai, JP

Assistant Director of Home Affairs, Home Affairs Department, HKSAR

Mr. Sanford POON Yuen-fong

Vice President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited cum QPFMA 2024 Organising Committee Vice-Convenor

Mr. Alan SIN Kwok-leung

Deputy Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Dr. James WONG Kong-tin, BBS, JP

Chairman of Property Management Services Authority

Ir Prof. Michael YAM C.H.

Head of Department and Professor of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University - Department of Building and Real Estate

Mr. Boris YIU Tak-tai

Asst Director/Electricity and Energy Efficiency Branch, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR

Ms. Clarice YU Po-mei, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR





Award Event Schedule:

Nomination Period:

14 March 2024 – 3 May 2024



*Successful nominations received by 16 April 2024 will qualify for an early bird discount.

Submission deadline of "nomination documents index", nomination documents and other supplementary documents:





10 May 2024, 12nn

Site Visits:

13 July 2024 – 14 July 2024 (Tentative)

Finalists Presentation to Jury Panel cum Conference:

3 August 2024 – 4 August 2024 (Tentative)

Annual Dinner of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies cum

QPFMA 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony:

8 October 2024





For further details of the QPFMA, including submission guidelines, judging criteria and nomination procedure, please visit our website at www.qpfma.com

( Photo 1): Sr Hon. Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, Head Juror of QPFMA 2024 (1st from left); Sr Dr Edmond CHENG Kam-wah, President of the Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited (2nd from left); Sr Dr Kenny CHAN Kwok-hung, Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division cum QPFMA 2024 Organising Committee Convenor (2nd from right); Mr Sanford POON Yuen-fong, Vice President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited cum QPFMA 2024 Organising Committee Vice-Convenor (1st from right), during the award introduction session



(Photo 2): Members of the jury panel (1st row), QPFMA 2024 organising committee and QPFMA 2022 Grand Award Winners (2nd row) witness the official launch of the Award.



(1st row from left to right): Sr Louis LEE Man-ho, Vice-Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors - Property and Facility Management Division; Mr. James CHAN Yum-min, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Hong Kong Housing Society; Sr Francis LAM Ka-fai, President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors; Mr. SIN Kwok-leung, Alan, Deputy Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR; Ms. YU Po-mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR; Sr Hon. TSE Wai-chuen, Tony, BBS, JP, President of Guangdong Property and Facilities Management Association of the Greater Bay Area cum Legislative Council Member (Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape) Legislative Council, HKSAR; Sr Dr CHENG Kam-wah, Edmond, President, the Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited; Sr Dr CHAN Kwok-hung, Kenny, Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division Council; Mr. Sanford POON Yuen-fong, Vice President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited cum QPFMA 2024 Organising Committee Vice-Convenor; Mr. LEUNG Hung-wai, Daniel, Deputy Director (Development & Construction), Housing Department, HKSAR; Ir Prof. Michael YAM C.H., Head of Department and Professor of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University - Department of Building and Real Estate; Sr Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Green Building Council; Ir Sr Jonathan LEE Man-kwong, President of The Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management



(Photo 3): During the case-study seminar session, QPFMA 2022 Grand Award Winners shared their valuable insights on their previous winning projects, including Ir Derek CHAN, Technical Manager of Hongkong Land (Property Management) Ltd (1st from left); Mr Keith KWONG, Senior Director of Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Ltd and his team (3rd from left); Ms Pat WONG, Senior Manager of Kerry Property Management Services Ltd (2nd from right); Ms Pating YU, Manager of Supreme Management Services Ltd (1st from right)





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024Jointly organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors - Property and Facility Management Division (HKIS-PFMD) and The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited (HKAPMC), the biennial award, Quality Property and Facility Management Award 2024 (QPFMA 2024) held the Official Launch Day cum Seminar on 14 March, with participation of over 70 industry professionals and jury members. QPFMA 2024 are now open for nominations until 3 May 2024. Applicants could enjoy the early bird discount if nominations are submitted by 16 April 2024.QPFMA 2024 introduces a new award category "Theme Award," focusing on the judging criteria of " Wellness Harmony Community Establishment." With this year Award Theme "," which aims to emphasise the significance of well-being in alignment with societal expectations and to meet the increasing pursuit of happiness among citizens. QPFMA 2024 highlights the connection between Professional Property and Facility Management (PFM) and wellness, the award seeks to acknowledge and promote organisations and practitioners who demonstrate excellence and exceptional achievements in enhancing occupant experience and well-being, while fostering harmony within society. The goal of QPFMA 2024 is to contribute value to the community and make Hong Kong an even better place to live—a truly ideal community. To celebrate the achievements of well-planned and managed Social Housing Projects and recognise the market expansion of Light Public Housing and Transitional Housing, which have recently been completed under the guidance of the Hong Kong Housing Authority, Social Enterprises, Non-Profit Organizations, and Non-Governmental Organizations, QPFMA 2024 has expanded its Award Categories. A new category called "Community Housing" has been introduced within the residential category. This expansion enables the separate assessment and evaluation of "Public Rental Housing" and "Subsidised Sales Housing" projects, facilitating comparison based on similar space attributes and resource scales. Various indicators related to Health Culture, Safety Quality, Inclusion in the community, the sense of belonging for occupants, and occupants' experiences will be utilised to evaluate these housing projects.In addition, the "Shopping Centre Category" has now been divided into two streams: Small & Medium Scale and Large Scale, within the Non-Residential Award Category.highlighted the importance of professionalism in Property and Facility Management (PFM) services during his welcome remarks: "Professionalism in Property and Facility Management (PFM) services is fundamentally vital for alleviating the quality of life for Hong Kong citizens. PFM professionals play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of various properties and adding value to assets. QPFMA 2024 acts as a platform to recognise the excellence demonstrated by industry professionals and inspires them to learn from one another, collectively raising the standards of the industry."stated in his keynote speech:"The theme of this competition embodies our pursuit of a harmonious community and emphasizes the crucial role of property and facility management in creating a happy community."stated in his closing remarks: "This year, the QPFMA 2024 Launch Day cum Seminar received overwhelming support from over 40 Government departments, property management companies, institutional and academic organisations. This widespread support underscores the industry's unified commitment towards the shared objective of establishing a wellness harmony community for the residents' well-being. The award aims to elevate the standards of Property and Facility Management (PFM) services, advocate for PFM professionalism, and transparently showcase the dedication and diligence of industry professionals to the public."TheTo ensure impartiality and inclusivity, QPFMA 2024 is honoured to invite a diverse panel of industry leaders from various backgrounds to serve as jury members, including: here to download the HD photo.Photo Caption:Hashtag: #HKIS #HKAPMC #QPFMA #Property #FacilityManagement #Award

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Quality and Property and Facility Management Award (QPFMA)

Jointly organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division (HKIS-PFMD) and The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited (HKAPMC), QPFMA is a biennial award designed to recognise outstanding projects and practitioners in property and facility management and advance the industry standard of professionalism.



Previously, QPFMA 2022 has received an overwhelming response and support from the industry, with over 150 outstanding nominations received and 40 winners awarded. With the theme "Professional PFM Services Establishing a Wellness Harmony Community", QPFMA 2024 aims to recognise and promote organisations and practitioners demonstrating excellence and outstanding achievements in enhancing occupant experience and well-being while embracing harmony and sustainability.

