Taiwan details 2024 tourism goals

Tourism chief hopes for 2 million visitors each from Japan, South Korea

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/15 19:28
Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County. (Facebook, Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will reach its goal of attracting 12 million tourists this year by focusing on Northeast Asia, South Asia, and Europe, the Tourism Administration said Friday (March 15).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted international travel, Taiwan received about 11 million travelers from overseas per year. Last year, the country welcomed 6.48 million visitors, more than its goal of 6 million.

However, achieving this year’s target of 12 million visitors is thought to be more difficult, as China still does not allow tour groups to head across the Taiwan Strait. In an online interview, Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) presented his alternative to reach the goal, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Despite an unfavorable exchange rate, he said he expected to see 2 million visitors arrive from Japan, plus 2 million from South Korea, and at least 3.85 million from Northeast Asia. A second region includes India and the Southeast Asian nations of Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

In Europe, efforts will focus on France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, Chou said. He also noted promotional activities in other countries, including an ad in New York City’s Times Square.

Commenting on complaints about the high cost of accommodation in Taiwan, he said the Tourism Administration would launch a campaign to persuade residents of north Taiwan to visit the south. “Smile South Taiwan” would attract visitors to an arc from Chiayi County’s Alishan via Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Taitung to Hualien, Chou said.
