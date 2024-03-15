ASUS Singapore Showcases Groundbreaking WiFi 7 Routers: ROG Rapture GT-BE98, ZenWiFi BQ16 and BQ16 Pro

ROG Rapture GT-BE98, ZenWiFi BQ16 and ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro offer unmatched performance and eye-catching aesthetics

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

Model

Availability

Pricing

ROG Rapture GT-BE98

End Mar 2024

$1,099

ZenWiFi BQ16 (1PK)

End Mar 2024

$899

ZenWiFi BQ16 (2PK)

$1,699



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 -ASUS Singapore showcased an exciting lineup of next-gen quad band WiFi 7 routers, that set new standards for performance and style. From the gaming router ROG Rapture GT-BE98 to the mesh routers ZenWiFi BQ16 and ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro, ASUS continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of technology.Beyond-fast WiFi 7 (802.11be) gaming router with new 320MHz channels in the 6 GHz band and 4096-QAM significantly increases network capacity and throughput, with speeds of up to 25 Gbps. Multi-link Operation links to multiple bands at the same time to ensure stable internet connections and efficient data transfers.ASUS ZenWiFi mesh routers won the coveted PC Magazine 2023 Readers' Choice Award. The authoritative publication reported that "ASUS takes a clear lead in this category," with the highest scores "for both overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend." PCMag also stated, "ASUS scores exceptionally high for mesh coverage, WiFi speed and network management."These new ASUS ZenWiFi mesh routers are powered by quad-band AiMesh technology, unlocking WiFi 7 potential in all bands. With the ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro, users can dedicate one 6 GHz or 5 GHz band as backhaul to enjoy an AI-enhanced connection with minimized congestion. Twelve internal antennas and sixteen high-power front-end modules correct for WiFi dead zones in all directions, and robust heat dissipation offers enhanced reliability. ZenWiFi mesh routers also provide peace of mind thanks to subscription-free, commercial-grade AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro™, a one-tap security scan and Safe Browsing. Comprehensive VPN features support multiple protocols and site-to-site connectivity.These new ZenWiFi routers also come with Smart Home Master, a set of feature-rich subnetworks for IoT devices, VPNs, and parental control via SSIDs. The IoT Network ensures seamless compatibility with WiFi 7 and security for connected home IoT devices. With the Kid's Network, users can establish dedicated SSIDs for kids' rooms and manage screen time without the need to set up on each device. Meanwhile, the VPN Network provides a streamlined shortcut to a user's favorite VPN service by connecting through the subnetwork.The following products will be available in Singapore on these dates:Hashtag: #ASUS

