‘Round-the-Island' high-speed rail proposed for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang's (KMT) leaders in the Legislative Yuan on Friday (March 15) proposed draft bills that include a High-Speed Rail network to circle the island.

KMT caucus convener Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) has drafted two bills: one for the construction of a "Round-the-Island High-Speed Rail" network, and another for a NT$800 billion extension of National Freeway 6 to Hualien, reported CNA. The Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) are co-sponsors of the bills.

No objections were raised thus enabling both bills to advance to committee review.

On Wednesday (March 13), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus convener Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) questioned whether legislative neutrality was flouted by Han, the legislative speaker who co-sponsored the bill. Fu said it is not unprecedented for the legislative speaker and deputy legislative speaker to jointly propose significant legislation.

During Friday's Legislative Yuan session, the KMT mobilized to prevent the DPP from stalling legislative progress. No objections were raised by attending legislators.

Consequently, the drafts proposed by Fu, Han, and Chiang for the construction of the island-wide High-Speed Rail were referred to the Economic and Transportation Committees for review. Meanwhile the bill to build the eastern extension of National Freeway No. 6 to Hualien was referred to the Transportation Committee.