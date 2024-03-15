Søren Skou appointed as Chair of the Advisory Board of Skyborn Renewables







HAMBURG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 15 March 2024 - Søren Skou, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of A.P. Moller-Maersk ("Maersk"), has joined Skyborn Renewables ("Skyborn") as Chair of the Advisory Board.





During his tenure as CEO of Maersk from 2016 to 2022, Skou led a significant transformation of the company from a diversified conglomerate into an integrated, digitized and customer-centric global logistics company with a strong focus on sustainable growth.



"I am very pleased to join Skyborn," said Skou. "As offshore wind continues to grow to support global decarbonization needs, combined with GIP's partnership and role as one of the world's leading infrastructure investors, I look forward to the future."



Skyborn was launched in 2022 by GIP, a leading infrastructure investor, following the acquisition of 100% of the business which was previously operated as wpd offshore.



"We are delighted to welcome Søren to Skyborn. His proven leadership skills and his deep understanding of, and appreciation for, the global energy transition make him an excellent choice for Chair of the Board of Skyborn Renewables," said Raj Rao, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). "Søren will be a valued advisor and we are pleased to have him on board."

About Skyborn Renewables

Skyborn Renewables is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler for achieving net-zero targets, ensuring energy security and developing a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor headquartered in New York, USA. For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com



About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across the energy, transport, digital infrastructure and water and waste management sectors. With decarbonization central to our investment thesis, we are well positioned to support the global energy transition. Headquartered in New York, GIP has offices in Brisbane, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, Singapore, Stamford and Sydney.



GIP has approximately $106 billion in assets under management. Our portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of approximately $75 billion and employ over 115,000 people. We believe that our focus on real infrastructure assets, combined with our deep proprietary origination network and comprehensive operational expertise, enables us to be responsible stewards of our investors' capital and to create positive economic impact for communities. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

