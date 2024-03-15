Thermal Energy Storage Market Driving Business Growth Harnessing the Power of Observational Revelations

The “Thermal Energy Storage Market” Research Report From 2024 To 2032 Provides Comprehensive Qualitative And Quantitative Insights Into Market Trends, Including Key Drivers, Constraints, And Revenue Forecasts. It Also Examines Regional Markets, Competitive Landscapes, And Growth Prospects Across Various Sectors Until 2032.

Introduction:

Today marks a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector as we announce groundbreaking advancements in the global thermal energy storage market. With a valued $3,988 million in 2016, this industry has witnessed remarkable growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2017 to 2023. This trajectory propels the market to a projected $8,862 million by 2023, showcasing the world’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Thermal energy storage systems make the use of standard cooling & energy storage equipment to store thermal energy for later use. These systems are widely adopted to store solar energy for space heating during winter and stock cold winter air for air conditioning purposes during summer. Thermal energy storage helps to balance the supply & demand for energy on daily, weekly, & seasonal bases. Moreover, it provides several benefits such as reduced energy consumption, increased flexibility of operations, and reduced initial & maintenance cost. The major sources for thermal energy storage include heat pumps and heat generated by power plants & waste.

These storage systems reduce the demand for energy during peak hours, lower the carbon dioxide emissions, and decrease the energy consumption of end consumers. It is widely employed in thermal power plants, solar power plants to supply dispatchable power even during night, and to utilize heat in process industries.

In June 2014, Abengoa, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and the Colorado School of Mines collaborated to develop new solar-thermal storage technology for solar thermal plants, with a $1.45 million investment from the US Department of Energy.

Major Market Players:

Calmac

Abengoa Solar

Caldwell Energy

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company

BrightSource Energy Inc.

DC Pro Engineering LLC.

Burns & McDonnell

Evapco Inc.

DN Tanks

Other Major Players in the Industry:

Cryogel

Energy Storage Association

Cristopia Energy Systems

Ice Energy

Solar Reserve

In 2016, North America dominated the global thermal energy storage market, owing to the high energy storage capacity and increase in penetration of thermal storage specifically in the U.S. In addition, rapid penetration of renewable energy has changed the energy landscape in this region. U.S. was the leading country in the North America thermal energy storage market, followed by Canada. The market is driven by shift to renewable sources of energy and demand for continuous power supply. Moreover, upsurge in demand for thermal energy storage in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) for district heating & cooling boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness with storage technology, additional cost associated with the use of thermal energy storage system, and need of highly skilled technicians to maintain the system are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Provides an extensive analysis of current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global thermal energy storage market.

Conducts in-depth analysis of all regions, estimating market segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify prevailing opportunities.

Assists in understanding the strategies adopted by companies for market expansion.

Evaluates the competitive landscape to understand market scenarios across various regions.

Conducts extensive analysis by tracking key player positioning and monitoring top competitors within the market framework.

Key Market Segments:

By Technology:

Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage

Thermochemical Storage

By Type:

Water

Molten Salt

Phase Change Material

By End User:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility

By Geography:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe:

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA:

Brazil

Chile

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table Of Content: Introduction Study Assumptions Scope Of The Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities And Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, And Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis ………Continued…! 

Key Question Answered: What is the expected growth rate of the Market over the next 7 years?

Who are the major players in the Market and what is their market share?

What are the end-user industries driving market demand and what is their outlook?

What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-pacific, the middle east, and Africa?

How is the economic environment affecting the Market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the Market?

What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the market?

What are the key drivers of growth in the Market?

Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

What are the distribution channels and supply chain dynamics in the Market?

What are the technological advancements and innovations in the Market and their impact on product development and growth?

What are the regulatory considerations and their impact on the market?

What are the challenges faced by players in the Market and how are they addressing these challenges?

What are the opportunities for growth and expansion in the Market?

What are the product products and specifications of leading players in the market?

