Solar Encapsulation Market (CAGR) of 23.1%, Insights in Motion The Role of Observational Revelations in Marketing

Introduction:

The Solar Encapsulation Market encapsulation industry is poised for unprecedented growth, according to recent market analysis. With a remarkable surge in demand for renewable energy solutions, the sector is projected to experience a substantial rise in market value, reaching an estimated $4.2 billion by the year 2022. A solar encapsulant is used to provide adhesion between the top and the rear surface of the PV solar module to protect the PV modules from elevated temperature and high PV exposure. In addition, the encapsulating materials should have efficient transmission and reflection properties coupled with excellent impact and water resistance.

Explosive Growth Projection:

From a modest $915 million valuation in 2015, the solar encapsulation industry is on track to experience exponential growth, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% from 2016 to 2022. This meteoric rise underscores the escalating adoption of solar energy worldwide and the pivotal role played by encapsulation technologies in optimizing solar panel performance.

The solar encapsulation market has witnessed major traction owing to increase in demand for PV solar modules. In addition, excellent mechanical and chemical properties such as durability and thermal resistivity have increased the demand for solar encapsulation material with application in various residential, non-residential, and utility sectors. Based on materials, the demand for ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) has increased owing to its excellent adhesive strength, elasticity, and toughness. In addition, the growth in demand for photovoltaic modules fuel the demand for EVA in cell encapsulation. Monocrystalline silicon solar modules majorly drive the solar encapsulation market owing to increase in solar rooftop installations.

Driving Forces Behind Growth:

Several key factors are fueling this unprecedented expansion within the solar encapsulation industry. Firstly, escalating environmental concerns and a growing emphasis on sustainable energy solutions are driving increased investment in solar power infrastructure. Additionally, technological advancements in encapsulation materials and manufacturing processes are enhancing the efficiency and durability of solar panels, further bolstering market demand.

Top market players in the solar encapsulation market are:

STR Holdings Inc

Solutia

Bridgestone

Dow Corning

DuPont

3M

MITSUI

JGP Energy

Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd

AKCOME

Other prominent players include:

Honeywell

Arkema

CPP Solar

EVASA

LG Chem

Saint Gobain Solar

RenewSys

Sanvic

ACC Silicones

Baixing Group

North America and Europe have significantly driven the solar encapsulation market owing to increase in PV installations. Furthermore, emerging economies such as China, Japan, and Africa have increased the demand for solar installations and solar capacities. In addition, India is also an emerging market for solar energy market, which is expected to significantly drive the solar encapsulation market.

Moreover, R&Ds in thin film technologies such as cadmium telluride and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) are expected to boost the demand for solar encapsulations. Furthermore, construction sector has significantly increased the application of roof top and panel installation owing to its increased efficiency. Growth in demand for consumer electronics are expected to soar the demand for solar encapsulation market. however, degradation of solar modules coupled with volatile prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the market growth, but investment in R&Ds to develop efficient solar modules are anticipated to fuel the demand for encapsulation.

Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy:

Amidst escalating concerns over climate change and dwindling fossil fuel reserves, governments, businesses, and consumers alike are pivoting towards renewable energy sources. Solar power, in particular, has emerged as a frontrunner in the race towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. The projected growth of the solar encapsulation industry mirrors this global shift towards harnessing the abundant energy of the sun to power homes, businesses, and industries.

Investment Opportunities and Economic Impacts:

The exponential growth forecasted for the solar encapsulation industry presents a myriad of investment opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. From manufacturers of encapsulation materials to solar panel integrators and investors, there is significant potential for substantial returns on investment within this burgeoning sector. Moreover, the expansion of the solar encapsulation industry is poised to generate employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and foster innovation in renewable energy technologies.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for 2014-2022.

Identification of prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market structure.

Insights into strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive market structure for strategy formulation.

Key Market Segments:

By Materials:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

UV Curable Resins

By Solar Module:

Monocrystalline Silicon Cells

Polycrystalline Silicon Cells

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS))

By Application:

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Others

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



