Taiwan and New Zealand find benefit in informal exchanges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Asia New Zealand Foundation recently wrapped up a visit to Taiwan in which New Zealand and Taiwan experts held informal talks.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation is a New Zealand government-funded charitable organization that looks after the interests of New Zealanders throughout Asia. A delegation to Taiwan visited leading Taiwan think tanks, universities, and research departments and wrapped up its trip on March 7.

James To, a senior researcher for the foundation, told Taiwan News the delegation was in Taiwan for Track II meetings. “Track II diplomacy is essentially informal, non-government exchange — working at the people-to-people level to build our international relations through growing long-term trust and confidence,” he said.

“The visit serves to deepen our relationships with our established partners, as well as broaden our connections with new friends as well,” To said. The delegation discussed climate change, and “developing sustainable approaches to peace and prosperity” he said.

To added that in Taiwan discussions around Indigenous cooperation are particularly important. When the ANZTEC free trade agreement between Taiwan and New Zealand was signed in 2013, it became the first to include a chapter on Indigenous cooperation.

“Through these exchanges, we explore a range of possibilities for New Zealand and Taiwan to pursue,” To said.

The governments of Taiwan and New Zealand do not maintain formal ties. However, To said non-government exchanges can “offer more nuance.”

“As relaxed informal conversations go, we get to hear more than just the official talking points and regurgitation of scripted press release statements — we get a better idea of the context behind the narrative, and more often than not, enjoy a good sense of humor with it as well.”

The delegation was led by Pulotu Tupe Solomon-Tanoa'i who is a Trustee of the Asia New Zealand Foundation. Tupe previously served at the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office in Taipei when she learned to speak Chinese.

To said the delegation’s Taiwanese counterparts were eager to hear about New Zealand’s experience working with Pacific Island countries. “We were happy to share our approach, which emphasizes long-term relationships, listening to the needs of the region, and putting climate change, development, capacity building and human security at the forefront of our agenda.

To noted that 2025 will see the 10th Dialogue with Taiwanese think tank the Prospect Foundation. “We look forward to welcoming a delegation from Taiwan to visit us in New Zealand,” he said.

Assistant Professor and Director of the New Zealand Contemporary China Research Centre at Victoria University Jason Young was also part of the delegation, as was Josh Wineera, a former New Zealand Defence Force attache to the Pacific and expert in training foreign military forces. Professor Alex Tan of the University of Canterbury was also a member, as was the Foundation's To and Caleb Hoyle.



Members of the Foundation's delegation are pictured with Taiwanese colleagues in Taipei: James To (first left, back row), Foundation researcher Caleb Hoyle (second left, back row), Jason Young (third left, back row), Josh Wineera (first left, front row), Pulotu Tupe Solomon-Tanoa'i (third left, front row), and Alex Tan (second right, front row). (Asia New Zealand Foundation photo)