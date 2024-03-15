Taiwan’s Asus unveils new flagship Zenfone 11 Ultra

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus unveiled its newest flagship Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone on Thursday (March 14).

The Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The screen has a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, according to Asus.

The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with one version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory, and another with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

It comes with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. The new smartphone has a 32 MP front camera and a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50 MP main sensor, a 13 MP wide-angle lens, and a 32 MP 3x telephoto camera.

The bottom of the phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, speakers, a SIM tray, a microphone, and a USB-C port, according to the GSMArena. Asus’ latest comes in four colors: blue, black, grey, and sand.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra starts at NT$29,990 (US$948) for the 256 GB version and NT$33,990 for the 512 GB version.