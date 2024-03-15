Tsai meets TPP's Ko at Taiwan Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) invited Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), chair of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), for a private meeting at the Presidential Office Building on Thursday (March 14).

Tsai announced the meeting with Ko via press release and described it as an opportunity for cross-party communication. However, the meeting naturally resulted in rumors and speculation about Tsai’s motives for engaging with the TPP chair, reported UDN.

Tsai and Ko discussed developments over the past eight years, and shared views on reforming the labor insurance pension program, increasing defense spending, and improving Taiwan’s social welfare programs. Ko reportedly brought up judicial and parliamentary reform, which are key issues for the TPP.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (March 15), Ko said that many might interpret the meeting as Tsai’s attempt to recruit Ko and the TPP as political allies. However, he said that in his view, the TPP has a responsibility as an opposition party to supervise the ruling DPP. Such meetings can be productive for maintaining open lines of communication, he added.

When asked by reporters if Tsai and Ko discussed a potential green-white alliance ahead of the 2026 municipal elections, Ko said that was beyond the bounds of their discussion.