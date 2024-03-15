Forklift Battery Market Illuminating Consumer Behavior The Power of Observational Revelations

The “Forklift Battery Market” Research Report From 2024 To 2032 Provides Comprehensive Qualitative And Quantitative Insights Into Market Trends, Including Key Drivers, Constraints, And Revenue Forecasts. It Also Examines Regional Markets, Competitive Landscapes, And Growth Prospects Across Various Sectors Until 2032.

Introduction:

A Surge in Forklift Battery Market Growth

The Forklift Battery Market is witnessing a remarkable surge in growth, fueled by evolving logistics needs and technological advancements. According to recent market research, the industry, valued at $4.3 billion in 2018, is projected to soar to $7.4 billion by 2026, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026.

Battery used in the forklift truck is ideally known as a forklift battery. It is known for two main functions-providing battery source to a forklift truck and providing mass to forklift as a counterweight that further aids in its lifting capacity. These batteries are composed of a battery case, battery cells, battery bar, and battery cables; and are of two types including Lead-Acid battery and a lithium-ion battery. Both types of batteries have their system, setup, charging requirements, and price range.

Driving Forces:

Factors Behind the Growth

Several factors are propelling the expansion of the forklift battery market. The increasing demand for electric forklifts due to environmental concerns and stringent regulations on emissions is a significant driver. Additionally, advancements in battery technology, such as lithium-ion batteries offering higher efficiency and longer lifespan, are attracting businesses towards adopting electric forklifts powered by these innovative batteries.

Key Players in the Global Forklift Battery Market:

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Hoppecke

Crown Equipment Corporation

SBS Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Navitas Systems

Saft

Microtex Energy Private Limited

Southwest Battery Company

The global forklift battery market growth is driven by the emergence of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift. Environmental concerns, as well as the availability of natural resources, led forklift manufacturers to look for a more effective and sustainable alternative over electric forklift. A fuel cell is a viable alternative in such a scenario and its use in batteries is growing extensively. Therefore, the increase in popularity of fuel cell-based forklift significantly drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, one of the key benefits of using forklift batteries is that they provide mass to forklift as a counterweight that further helps in lifting capacity of the forklift truck.

This increases the productivity of forklift trucks, which boosts the demand for batteries. There is an increase in the need for efficient power sources to forklift machines to enhance the load-bearing capacity. Therefore, manufacturers are working to develop more efficient batteries for forklift, which is expected to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high price associated with lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries along with low penetration of forklift batteries in some of the countries of Asia-Pacific is projected to restrain the global market growth.

Sustainable Solutions:

The Role of Forklift Batteries in Efficiency

Forklift batteries play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency while aligning with sustainability goals. Compared to traditional internal combustion engines, electric forklifts powered by batteries produce zero emissions, contributing to cleaner and greener warehouse environments. Moreover, the maintenance requirements for electric forklifts are significantly lower, reducing downtime and operational costs for businesses.

Market Projections:

Reaching $7.4 Billion by 2026

The forecasted growth of the forklift battery market signifies a paradigm shift in the logistics industry towards electrification and sustainable practices. With technological innovations driving battery performance and efficiency, businesses across various sectors are recognizing the long-term benefits of transitioning to electric forklifts powered by advanced batteries. The projected market value of $7.4 billion by 2026 reflects the growing adoption of electric forklifts globally and underscores the industry’s potential for expansion.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2026.

Detailed analysis of factors driving and restricting market growth.

Estimations and forecasts based on factors influencing market growth in terms of value and volume.

Profiles of leading players to understand the global competitive scenario.

Extensive qualitative insights on significant segments and regions with favorable market growth.

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Others

By Application:

Warehouses

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail & Wholesale Stores

Others

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe:

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA:

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

