DPP official attacked by suspected gangsters in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Tainan are investigating an attack on the chair of the Tainan chapter of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Pan Shin-chuan (潘新傳) that took place on Wednesday (March 13).

A 24-year-old surnamed Tsai (蔡) from Chiayi and a 19-year-old surnamed Li (李) from Pingtung were detained by police for assaulting Pan and his driver, a man surnamed Yang (楊), in the parking lot of a nursing home managed by Pan. Police believe the incident was a coordinated attack and that others were involved. The two defendants are in custody, reported UDN.

Pan and Yang reportedly got into a car to leave Yongchun Nursing Home at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Tsai and Li approached the vehicle shouting Pan’s name. The men began hitting the car with baseball bats, and when Yang got out to confront them, he was beaten as well.

Yang received minor injuries to his head and arms, while Pan was thrown to the ground but not seriously injured. When employees at the nursing home came out to help, the two assailants fled the scene.

Tsai and Li drove away in a vehicle which they quickly abandoned. Approximately an hour after the attack, they surrendered to police having disposed of their mobile phones beforehand.

The men were charged with assault causing injury, damaging property, and breaking laws related to organized criminal activity. Police found that Tsai has a history of involvement in gang activity.

Based upon the circumstances of the case and the men’s behavior during interrogation, the defendants are deemed a flight risk, and therefore, have been ordered to remain in custody without bail, per UDN.

The men both claimed they did not know who Pan was, despite allegedly yelling his name during the confrontation.

The chair of Tainan’s DPP branch said he does not know the assailants and is baffled by their attack and motive, reported CNA. Police are investigating whether the attack was related to Pan’s business or his position in the DPP.