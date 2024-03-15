KMT Taipei City councilor investigated for corruption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors requested the detention of Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen (陳重文) as a suspect in a kickback scandal involving police surveillance cameras, reports said Friday (March 15).

The Taiwan Intelligent Fiber Optic Network Consortium (Taifo) allegedly paid Chen up to NT$10 million (US$316,000) to pressure the capital’s police department to pay a higher price for the CCTV system, per CNA.

The original budget for the online transmission of the camera feed had been set at NT$550 million, but police later cut the price tag to NT$460 million, or NT$86 million less for Taifo. Company chief Lee Ching-huang (李慶煌) called on Chen to help out and paid him for his assistance in December and January, according to investigators.

The Kuomintang (KMT) politician was found to have pressured police officials about the camera deal. Several rounds of negotiations ended with the police agreeing to a NT$520 million budget.

On Thursday (March 14), the investigators searched 26 locations, including Chen’s home, Taipei City Council office, and local district office, plus companies linked to Lee. They interrogated nine defendants, including Chen and Lee, and five witnesses.

Prosecutors requested the detention for Chen, while Lee was released on bail of NT$3.5 million, per the Liberty Times. Other defendants, including the politician’s wife, were freed after paying bail of between NT$300,000 and NT$2 million.