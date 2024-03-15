Alexa
84-year-old hiker found dead in south Taiwan mountains

Kaohsiung police assume man lost his footing and fell down slope

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/15 13:56
A search team found the body of an 84-year-old hiker in the mountains of Kaohsiung Friday. (CNA, Kaohsiung Fire Department)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 84-year-old hiker was found dead in the mountains of Kaohsiung City, presumably after having lost his footing, reports said Friday (March 15).

The man, surnamed Ling (凌), told relatives he was going for a walk in the Chaishan area, and left home around 8 a.m. Thursday (March 14), CNA reported. However, by 10 p.m., he still had not returned home.

His relatives decided to file a missing-person report with the police. A look at footage from surveillance cameras last placed Ling at the entrance to Chaishan.

As a result, the fire department sent a six-member team in three vehicles to the area around 1 a.m. Friday. At around 10 a.m., they found Ling’s body near Longquan Temple.

A preliminary investigation by the police estimated that the hiker must have fallen down a slope after losing his footing. He was not transferred to hospital, but handed over to his family, the report said.
hiker
hiking accident
Chaishan
Kaohsiung City
fatal accident

