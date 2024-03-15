Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, US condemn Chinese economic coercion in Switzerland

Democracies should unite and uphold rules-based order, Taiwan representative says

  102
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/15 11:43
Officials at the GCTF in Bern, Switzerland. (CNA photo)

Officials at the GCTF in Bern, Switzerland. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and U.S. officials condemned Chinese economic coercion tactics at the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) forum on Wednesday (March 13), per CNA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday said in a press release that the Taiwan representative office in Switzerland and the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein hosted the GCTF forum in Bern, Switzerland, to discuss supply chain security and economic resilience. Nearly 80 people attended the event, including Taiwan Representative to Switzerland David W. F. Huang (黃偉峰) and U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Scott C. Miller.

In a speech, Huang said like-minded countries facing severe challenges, including geopolitical issues, climate change, and inflation, should work together to enhance supply chain security and democratic resilience. He added these countries should uphold a rule-based international order and move toward a mutually beneficial future.

Taiwan Representative to the EU and Belgium Roy Chun Lee (李淳) echoed Huang’s statements and said China continues to weaponize trade, with Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and Lithuania all facing threats.

“In the face of geopolitical threats, countries with similar ideals should coordinate with each other to strike a balance between efficiency and security,” Lee said. “We call on democratic partners to unite and resist the economic coercion of authoritarian countries,” he added.

The GCTF was founded on June 1, 2015, after a memorandum of understanding between Taiwan and the U.S. The platform is designed to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for Taiwan to cooperate with other countries.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan representative office in Switzerland
U.S. Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein
David W. F. Huang (黃偉峰)
Roy Chun Lee (李淳)
Democracy
Taiwan-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

US allocates US$100 million for bolstering Taiwan's defense capabilities
US allocates US$100 million for bolstering Taiwan's defense capabilities
2024/03/12 19:53
Montenegro newspaper refuses to remove Taiwan official's interview despite Chinese pressure
Montenegro newspaper refuses to remove Taiwan official's interview despite Chinese pressure
2024/03/12 15:21
Taiwanese businesses not optimistic about China market prospects
Taiwanese businesses not optimistic about China market prospects
2024/03/11 16:43
Taiwan continues to bolster coast guard cooperation with US
Taiwan continues to bolster coast guard cooperation with US
2024/03/10 16:01
Taiwan official denounces China's tactics to change status quo
Taiwan official denounces China's tactics to change status quo
2024/03/08 12:02