Taiwan, US condemn Chinese economic coercion in Switzerland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and U.S. officials condemned Chinese economic coercion tactics at the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) forum on Wednesday (March 13), per CNA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday said in a press release that the Taiwan representative office in Switzerland and the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein hosted the GCTF forum in Bern, Switzerland, to discuss supply chain security and economic resilience. Nearly 80 people attended the event, including Taiwan Representative to Switzerland David W. F. Huang (黃偉峰) and U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Scott C. Miller.

In a speech, Huang said like-minded countries facing severe challenges, including geopolitical issues, climate change, and inflation, should work together to enhance supply chain security and democratic resilience. He added these countries should uphold a rule-based international order and move toward a mutually beneficial future.

Taiwan Representative to the EU and Belgium Roy Chun Lee (李淳) echoed Huang’s statements and said China continues to weaponize trade, with Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and Lithuania all facing threats.

“In the face of geopolitical threats, countries with similar ideals should coordinate with each other to strike a balance between efficiency and security,” Lee said. “We call on democratic partners to unite and resist the economic coercion of authoritarian countries,” he added.

The GCTF was founded on June 1, 2015, after a memorandum of understanding between Taiwan and the U.S. The platform is designed to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for Taiwan to cooperate with other countries.