Taiwan confirms presence of US Green Berets on outer islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's defense minister on Thursday (March 14) confirmed reports that U.S. special forces are stationed on outer islands to provide training.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) presented a report on Chinese military activities at the Legislative Yuan's Foreign and National Defense Committee. Before the meeting, the press asked whether he could confirm Amercian media reports that U.S. Army Green Berets are permanently stationed in amphibious command centers in Kinmen and Penghu, and if their tasks involve conducting regular exercises with Taiwanese special forces.

Chiu said Taiwan's military "may have some blind spots and shortcomings and therefore it is important to communicate with others who are friendly to us, whether they are teams, groups, or countries," reported SET News. Chiu said that these military exchanges involve mutual observation, learning strengths, and improving weaknesses.

Chiu described the exchanges as taking place on a "regular basis." He then emphasized that it is not dictated what weapons Taiwan should purchase, as arms procurements are not necessarily within the scope of this exchange.

In February, UDN reported that U.S. Army Green Beret advisors have begun being permanently stationed in Army amphibious bases in Kinmen and Penghu this year. They are reportedly conducting periodic training sessions with various Taiwanese special forces units.

In a CNN interview in 2021, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) became the first Taiwanese leader in 40 years to acknowledge there were U.S. troops in the country. The news in February about the Green Berets marks the first report of the U.S. permanently stationing military personnel in Taiwan.

Since last year, U.S. special forces reportedly have been assisting Taiwan special forces in learning to operate the Black Hornet Nano, a military micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and helping develop guidelines and instructional materials. The Aviation and Special Forces Command has submitted a proposal to purchase the drone from the U.S. through arms sales channels, according to UDN.

Chiu's comment that arms purchases are not necessarily within the scope of the training appears to be in response to the reports of Taiwan seeking to acquire the Black Hornet Nano.

On March 9, SOFREP also reported that as part of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), small teams of Green Berets are taking part in "ongoing joint training missions" at bases of Taiwan’s 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion and Airborne Special Service Company and serving as "permanent training observers." The article also mentioned that the U.S. advisors are training Taiwanese troops in the operation of the Black Hornet Nano.