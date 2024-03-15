Taiwanese dentists share oral hygiene tips before World Oral Health Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To mark World Oral Health Day on March 20, a group of dentists urged the public on Thursday (March 14) to follow a good "teeth-loving" routine that will benefit not only personal health but national healthcare cost.

Oral health is not only about cavities and periodontal disease but is also closely related to factors such as dementia, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Mental wellbeing can be affected by oral problems, such as fear and anxiety during dental visits, as well as psychological disorders caused by poor dental appearance leading to low self-confidence. Furthermore, frequently missing dental visits can also impact social interactions and reduce productivity.

According to the latest global oral health information released by the WHO in November 2022, oral diseases have the highest prevalence rate among over 300 common diseases, surpassing digestive system diseases, respiratory infections, and skin diseases. Currently, approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases. The report also says that oral diseases affect mental and social health in more than 10 aspects.

Extra Oral HealthProgram and Vice Chairman of the Association Family Dentistry Dr. Huang Yao-hui said at Thursday's teeth health advocacy event that academic research over the years has confirmed that oral health does affect quality of life (OHRQoL). Oral diseases not only affect the mouth but also include pain and discomfort, oral function, emotional impact caused by oral diseases, work and studies, and treatment outcomes. These five major oral health conditions can all affect an individual’s physical and mental health, and happiness.

Huang shared clinical examples, such as a 5-year-old girl with decayed teeth who was afraid to speak or smile. Childhood and adolescence are important stages for child development, personality formation, and interpersonal development, so there are concerns about the impact on the child’s psychological development. A man in his 70s surnamed Yang had insomnia and loss of appetite due to oral problems and pain, making him restless all day and unwilling to go out – even giving up fine dining.

Huang said a large-scale epidemiological study published in a British medical journal in 2021 was the first document globally to explore the relationship between periodontal disease and mental health. The study indicated that periodontal disease increases the incidence of cardiovascular, metabolic, autoimmune, and mental disorders. Moreover, the risk of depression and anxiety increased by 37% in people with periodontal disease.

March 20 is not only World Oral Health Day but also the International Day of Happiness, according to the U.N. Huang explained that “320” is a number related to oral health as healthy adults should have 32 teeth with 0 cavities; children should have 20 deciduous teeth; and the elderly should have at least 20 teeth. This is in line with the WHO’s 320 Goal to achieve physical and mental health and happiness at all ages.

The theme of this year’s World Oral Health Day is, “A happy mouth is a happy body,” which communicates the importance of oral health to physical and mental health, and happiness. Huang reminded the public to stick to the Four Rules of Loving Teeth and maintaining good oral health for happiness, and physical and mental health. The rules are:

Regular dental checkups Brushing teeth with fluoridated toothpaste morning and night Flossing teeth every day Chewing sugar-free gum or using fluoridated mouthwash after eating or drinking

Huang said that chewing sugar-free gum stimulates saliva secretion, and saliva has the helps flush away food residues, neutralizing acidic substances produced by plaque, and protecting enamel. Saliva also contains many important minerals that can regulate pH levels, restoring the oral environment to a normal state.

Additionally, recent evidence-based medical literature research from King’s College London in the U.K. has confirmed that chewing sugar-free gum can effectively reduce the incidence of cavities by 28%. Therefore, when it is inconvenient to brush your teeth while outside, the recommended alternative is to chew sugar-free gum.