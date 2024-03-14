Unitech Launches New Rugged Smartphone: Boosting Retail with Free OS Upgrades, Extended Battery Life, and Advanced 5G Connectivity

TAIPEI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3652), a pioneer in providing innovative automatic identification and data collection solutions to enhance business efficiency, today unveiled its latest innovation, the EA660 rugged smartphone. Tailored for the retail industry's unique challenges, the EA660 aims to revolutionize operational efficiency and workforce productivity with its unique combination of complimentary operating system (OS) upgrades, substantial battery life, and cutting-edge connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.



Tailored for the dynamic retail environment, enhancing both efficiency and durability.

Enhanced Future-Proof Operations with Unitech Shield Service

Operating systems continually evolve, often leaving users struggling to adapt to the latest updates, which can lead to inconvenience. With Unitech Shield, our value-added service for security patches, it ensures the EA660 remains at the forefront of security and operating system technology, offering free regular OS updates to the latest Android versions. By safeguarding the device against the latest threats and streamlining operations, while also extending the lifecycle of the EA660 rugged smartphone, it provides a convenient way to receive extended security support, the newest features, and performance enhancements. This makes it the ideal choice for retailers looking to boost efficiency and protect their technology investments.

Unmatched Middle-Range Scanning Capabilities

In the realm of retail operations, the challenges of mid to long-range barcode scanning are ever-present. From managing warehouse inventory to arranging products on store shelves, the necessity of scanning barcodes from a distance is undeniable. Enter the Unitech EA660, equipped with cutting-edge 1D/2D barcode scanning technology. Capable of effortlessly scanning barcodes from short to middle-range (optional engine) distances, reaching up to 12 meters, and Simplifying data capture from varying distances, the EA660 empowers businesses to enhance efficiency and accuracy in their daily operations, offering a dependable solution from inventory management to order processing.

Sustained Performance Redefined with Enhanced Battery Capacity.

No more interruptions from changing the battery during your workday. The EA660 is UL certified for reliability and safety, featuring a powerful 5000mAh battery that provides up to 20~22 hours of operation. Designed for extended use, it ensures seamless operation all day long, tackling the most demanding tasks without faltering. This is especially beneficial for sectors reliant on continuous mobile device usage, guaranteeing uninterrupted productivity without the constant need for recharging. Additionally, the EA660 supports Warm SWAP, allowing users to save time by not waiting for a reboot. It also includes a battery info & battery care APP for charging settings, designed to extend the battery's life cycle.

Seamless and Connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E Technology

Concerned about data transfer delays? The EA660 utilizes Wi-Fi 6E and fast roaming technology, leveraging the 6GHz band for increased capacity and efficiency. This ensures quick, smooth uploads and downloads. It offers unmatched real-time data collection and connectivity, streamlining stock checks and customer orders with ease. Enhancing productivity for various applications, its advanced technology promises rapid data handling and reliable network performance essential for business success.

Key Features

Complimentary OS Upgrades: Unitech Shield service ensures free regular OS updates, enhancing device security and performance.

Unitech Shield service ensures free regular OS updates, enhancing device security and performance. Middle-Range Barcode Scanning: Advanced 1D/2D barcode scanning technology allows seamless scanning up to 10 meters, simplifying inventory management.

Advanced 1D/2D barcode scanning technology allows seamless scanning up to 10 meters, simplifying inventory management. Extended Battery Life: A powerful 5000mAh battery ensures uninterrupted operation throughout the day, ideal for continuous mobile device usage.

A powerful 5000mAh battery ensures uninterrupted operation throughout the day, ideal for continuous mobile device usage. High-speed connectivity with WiFi 6E & DBS (2x2 MU-MIMO) technology:

WiFi 6E technology enhances device connectivity with access to 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, offering extensive coverage and fast internet. DBS technology supports simultaneous dual-band transmissions (2.4 & 5GHz), ensuring faster, more reliable network performance, vital for real-time retail operations.

WiFi 6E technology enhances device connectivity with access to 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, offering extensive coverage and fast internet. DBS technology supports simultaneous dual-band transmissions (2.4 & 5GHz), ensuring faster, more reliable network performance, vital for real-time retail operations. Enhanced Durability: With IP65/67 ratings, 1.5M drop resilience, and glove-friendly, wet-touch mode support, the EA660 provides seamless interaction in challenging environments.

For further EA660 details, please go to https://www.ute.com/en/products/detail/EA660.

About Unitech

Founded in 1979 in Taiwan, Unitech Electronics (TWSE:3652) has been at the forefront of the AIDC (Automatic Identification and Data Capture) industry for over four decades. Offering a diverse range of products, including enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld PDAs, industrial tablets, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and IoT solutions, Unitech has made significant contributions to various sectors such as logistics, healthcare, retail, warehousing, manufacturing, government, transportation, and field services.

Learn more at www.ute.com.

Follow Unitech's LinkedIn, Facebook.