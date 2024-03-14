Floating Wind Turbine Market (CAGR) of 32.5%, Uncharted Waters Techniques for Deep Understanding in Observational Research Explored

The “Floating Wind Turbine Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

Embarking on a journey fueled by innovation and sustainability, the global floating wind turbine market emerges as a beacon of transformative energy solutions. With a valuation of $3.2 billion in 2019, this dynamic sector is set to soar to unprecedented heights, projected to surge to $30.6 billion by 2027. With a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.5% from 2020 to 2027, the winds of change propel this industry towards a future defined by renewable energy dominance.

Floating wind turbine is a type of offshore turbine which is mounted on a floating structure. Due to floating structure, it can generate electricity in deep water which is not feasible with fixed offshore turbines. The floating wind turbine design is majorly based on spar-buoy and semisubmersible floaters. Spar-buoy design is supported by gravity and semisubmersible design depends on buoyancy. Such type of wind turbine is effective in deep water where the turbine is moored to the seabed with the help of mooring lines and anchors.

Navigating New Horizons:

The trajectory of the floating wind turbine market is marked by a convergence of factors, each contributing to its exponential growth. As the world grapples with the urgent need to mitigate climate change, renewable energy sources such as wind power have emerged as indispensable pillars of sustainability. Floating wind turbines, with their ability to harness wind energy in deep waters, offer a viable solution to overcome the limitations of traditional fixed-bottom installations, unlocking new horizons for offshore wind energy production.

Revolutionizing Energy Infrastructure:

At the core of this transformative market lies innovation and technological advancement. Floating wind turbines represent a paradigm shift in energy infrastructure, offering the flexibility to harness wind resources in deep-sea locations previously deemed inaccessible. By leveraging cutting-edge engineering and design, stakeholders are redefining the possibilities of offshore wind energy, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

Major Players in the Floating Wind Turbine Market:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Senvion SA

ABB Group

GE Renewable Energy

NORDEX SE

Proliferating demand for renewable power source and growing concern from government regarding zero emission of carbon is anticipated to drive the market growth. Power generation through floating wind turbine can significantly reduce carbon emission unlike conventional power sources. Furthermore, floating structure of wind turbine removes the water depth constraint while choosing site for wind power plant. Additionally, average wind speed is higher and more consistent at shore which further improves capacity factor of floating wind turbine than that of other onshore wind turbines.

Moreover, floating design increases big operations, such as maintenance, repair, and installation, which further improves economic activities supporting job growth in ports. However, during heavy storms or hurricanes, the wind turbine may face severe damage. Nonetheless, technological advancements in wind turbine structure, such as “Twisted Jacket” foundation with fewer nodes and components may create further opportunities in the market.

Global Expansion and Adoption:

The global expansion of floating wind turbines transcends geographical boundaries, with regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America leading the charge towards renewable energy transition. Governments and policymakers worldwide are increasingly recognizing the pivotal role of floating wind in achieving ambitious climate targets and energy security objectives. This growing recognition, coupled with declining costs and technological advancements, accelerates the widespread adoption of floating wind turbines across diverse markets.

Driving Economic Growth and Job Creation:

Beyond environmental benefits, the proliferation of floating wind turbines fuels economic growth and job creation. The development and deployment of offshore wind projects stimulate investment in local economies, creating opportunities for skilled labor and fostering innovation hubs. Moreover, the supply chain ecosystem surrounding floating wind turbines generates a ripple effect of economic activity, amplifying the socio-economic benefits across regions and communities.

Overcoming Challenges, Embracing Opportunities:

While the trajectory of the floating wind turbine market is undeniably upward, it is not devoid of challenges. Technological complexities, regulatory uncertainties, and logistical hurdles pose formidable obstacles for industry stakeholders. However, within every challenge lies an opportunity for innovation and collaboration. By fostering partnerships, investing in research and development, and streamlining regulatory frameworks, the industry can overcome barriers and unlock the full potential of floating wind energy.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis: The Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted wind turbine manufacturing in countries like China and Germany.

Planned maintenance became a major issue for industry players due to reduced labor force and social distancing norms.

Numerous project delays and order cancellations globally affected key markets for both blade production and wind turbine installations.

Project completion times extended due to labor shortages and permitting delays.

Shifting trends towards domestic manufacturing and reduced dependency on foreign imports may improve market conditions.

Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing buyer and supplier potential and industry competitiveness.

Mapping of major countries based on revenue contribution to the regional market.

Detailed analysis of the global floating wind turbine market from 2020-2027.

Overview of current market trends and future estimations from 2019-2027 to identify opportunities and investment areas.

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, including their impact on the market. Key Market Segments: By Foundation: Spar-buoy

Semi-submersible

Others By Depth: Shallow Water (less than 60 m Depth)

Deep Water (higher than 60 m Depth)

Geographical Segments:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Others

ROW South America Middle East Africa



Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The report will include answers to the following key questions:

What are the key current trends that can impact the product life cycle and return on investment?

How do regulatory changes affect corporate, business, and functional strategies?

Which initiatives by major players in micromarketing are likely to attract investment?

What are the recommended frameworks and methodologies for conducting PESTLE analysis?

In which areas are there emerging opportunities for growth and development?

Which game-changing technologies will be instrumental in capturing new revenue streams in the near future?

What operational and tactical frameworks are different players adopting to foster customer loyalty?

What is the current level of market rivalry, and what is the expected degree of competition in the coming years?

Market Trends:

