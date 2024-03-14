Japan's same-sex marriage ban 'unconstitutional'

A Japan high court ruled on Thursday that denying marriage to same-sex couples was unconstitutional.

"Enacting same-sex marriage does not seem to cause disadvantages or harmful effects," the court said.

The high court in Sapporo, a northern Japanese city, ruled that denying same-sex couples the same marriage benefits as heterosexual couples was a violation of citizens' fundamental right to have a family.

"I thought the ruling might be a conservative one, but it ended up exceeding my expectations," said one of the plaintiffs, who did not disclose his name to reporters. "I couldn't help but cry."

The court called for urgent government action to address the lack of a law allowing same-sex marriage. Though other lower-level courts have ruled the ban was unconstitutional, the Sapporo high court's decision was first by an appeals court.

The court, however, does not have the power to overturn the current marriage law, which defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

The debate on the same-sex marriage ban has split lower courts. One district court called the ban constitutional, but others have said it is unconstitutional in varying degrees.

The plaintiffs are considering appealing to the Supreme Court to clarify the unconstitutionality of existing law, lawyer Tsunamori Fumiyasu said after the high court ruling.

Japan is the only G7 nation that does not provide legal protection for same-sex unions.

Government offices may continue to deny marriage status to same-sex couples unless the existing law is revised to include

LGBTQ+ couples.



ssa/sms (AFP, Reuters)