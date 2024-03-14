Smart Agriculture Market Breaking Frontiers The Evolution of Uncharted Territory Techniques in Observation

The “Smart Agriculture Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Global Smart Agriculture Market is estimated to reach $20 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2016 to 2024. Improving the agriculture productivity is very essential so as to meet the rapidly growing demand for food globally.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, about 795 million people out of the 7.3 billion people in the world were suffering from chronic undernourishment in 2014-2016. Almost all the hungry people, about 780 million people live in developing countries and 11 million people undernourished in developed countries. To meet the ever-growing demand for food, smart and innovative techniques have to be introduced in farming to boost the yield. As smart farming totally depends on the technology, expansion of IT in emerging economies will open up a new era of growth. Smart agriculture has also let the farmers use their smartphones to remotely monitor their crops and livestock along with drones to survey their lands and to generate essential data. Moreover, introduction of robots, artificial intelligence and automatic control at all the levels of agriculture have fueled the production in a positive way.

Seeding Sustainable Solutions

The global agricultural landscape faces myriad challenges, including diminishing arable land, fluctuating climate patterns, and escalating demand for food security. In this context, smart agriculture solutions emerge as catalysts of sustainability, enabling farmers to optimize resource utilization, minimize environmental impact, and enhance crop yields. From precision irrigation systems to sensor-equipped drones for crop monitoring, smart agriculture empowers farmers to make data-driven decisions and cultivate a more sustainable and resilient future.

Technological advancements and ever increasing population coupled with rising demand for food globally are the key driving factor of the smart agriculture market. Growing popularity of greenhouse farming and need for automated farming techniques would also support the growth of the smart agriculture market. However, lack of technical knowledge among farmers in rural areas and high cost of smart devices or machines may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among farmers and entry for new players could provide growth opportunities for the smart agriculture market in the coming years.

Harvesting Efficiency Through Technology

The evolution of smart agriculture is fueled by relentless advancements in technology, spanning Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data analytics. These technologies converge to create a digital ecosystem that revolutionizes every facet of agricultural operations, from field management and crop monitoring to livestock tracking and supply chain optimization. By harnessing real-time data and predictive analytics, farmers can streamline processes, mitigate risks, and maximize productivity, thereby unlocking new frontiers of efficiency and profitability

Key Players in the Smart Agriculture Market:

Cisco Systems

Deere & Co.

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

SST Development Group, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Iteris Inc.

Teejet Technologies

Fostering Agricultural Resilience

In an era characterized by rapid climate change and volatile market dynamics, agricultural resilience is paramount to ensuring food security and economic stability. Smart agriculture solutions empower farmers to adapt to evolving environmental conditions, mitigate the impact of natural disasters, and optimize resource allocation in real-time. By leveraging weather forecasting algorithms, predictive analytics, and remote sensing technologies, farmers can proactively manage risks, minimize crop losses, and sustainably enhance agricultural resilience.

Empowering Farming Communities

The transformative potential of smart agriculture extends beyond individual farms, encompassing entire farming communities and ecosystems. By democratizing access to technology and knowledge, smart agriculture initiatives empower smallholder farmers, enhance market connectivity, and foster inclusive economic growth. Moreover, by bridging the digital divide and promoting digital literacy, these initiatives ensure that no farmer is left behind in the journey towards agricultural transformation and prosperity.

Cultivating Collaborative Ecosystems

The growth of the smart agriculture market hinges on collaborative ecosystems that foster innovation, partnership, and knowledge exchange. From public-private partnerships to cross-sector collaborations, stakeholders across the value chain must join forces to overcome barriers, accelerate technology adoption, and scale impactful solutions. By nurturing a culture of collaboration and co-creation, the smart agriculture ecosystem can unlock synergies, amplify impact, and cultivate a more sustainable and resilient future for agriculture.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Detailed analysis of Smart Agriculture Market with respect to major segments such as solution and application.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

Exhaustive regional analysis of Smart Agriculture Market.

Profile of the key players in the Smart Agriculture Market, including key financials, products & services, new developments, and business strategies.

Scope of Smart Agriculture Market:

Solution Segments:

Agriculture Asset Management

Network Management

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition

Smart Water Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Others

Application Segments:

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Agriculture

Smart Greenhouse

Fish Farming

Others

Geographical Segments:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Others

RoW South America Middle East Africa



Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The report will include answers to the following key questions:

What are the key current trends that can impact the product life cycle and return on investment?

How do regulatory changes affect corporate, business, and functional strategies?

Which initiatives by major players in micromarketing are likely to attract investment?

What are the recommended frameworks and methodologies for conducting PESTLE analysis?

In which areas are there emerging opportunities for growth and development?

Which game-changing technologies will be instrumental in capturing new revenue streams in the near future?

What operational and tactical frameworks are different players adopting to foster customer loyalty?

What is the current level of market rivalry, and what is the expected degree of competition in the coming years?

Market Trends:

