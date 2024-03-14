Alexa
Taiwan action film claims 4th spot on Netflix Global Top 10

“The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon” takes viewers on a ride on the wild side

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/14 18:02
(Netflix photo)

(Netflix photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest Netflix Global rankings are out, with Taiwan action thriller “The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon” claiming fourth place for most watched in the non-English category, per CNA.

The movie tells the story of a hitman whose days are numbered. After discovering that he has stage IV lung cancer, the protagonist, Chen Kui-lin, goes to a police station to turn himself in.

However, at the station he finds that he is ranked third in the country’s most-wanted list. Desirous of glory, Chen concocts a plan: kill numbers one and two and become the most-wanted himself.

“I’m going to do something big, so every criminal in the underworld will know who I am,” Chen says in the trailer.

Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Ching-po (黃精甫), the movie, released in 2023, is an action-packed ride of violence, twists and turns. Wong is known for action films like, “Revenge: A Love Story” (2010) and “Once Upon a Time in Shanghai” (2014).

The film continues to enjoy the global limelight after being released on Netflix, reported CNA. It boasts 7.4 stars on IMDb.
2024/02/14 20:02
2024/02/14 20:02
2024/01/27 17:36
2024/01/27 17:36
2024/01/25 17:00
2024/01/25 17:00
2024/01/08 19:37
2024/01/08 19:37
2023/12/29 15:29
2023/12/29 15:29