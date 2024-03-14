Construction Software Market Navigating the Unknown Future-Proofing Your Business for Growth

The “Construction Software Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Construction Software Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements and increasing adoption of digital solutions in the construction industry. In 2020, the market size reached USD 1,641.5 million, and it is projected to expand to USD 2,705.6 million by 2027, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Construction software is a tool utilized by professionals for simplification of the construction management process. Construction software helps to increase the productivity of a construction project by decreasing the response time and improving communication among the employees. In recent years, several studies have been conducted to analyze the performance of construction activities and it is analyzed that construction workers spent more time on non-productive activities.

As per the data published by Autodesk and Dodge Data and Analytic, in the U.S., the non-productive activities cost the construction industry nearly USD 177 Billion in labour costs in 2018. In addition, challenges are also observed in the construction sector due to poor communication among the employees. To overcome these challenges, construction companies are increasing the adoption of efficient solutions for streamlining their process. This factor provides favourable conditions for the growth of the construction software market. Further, the rapid urbanization in developing economies also supports market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Technological Advancements: The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing has revolutionized the construction sector. Construction software solutions offer functionalities like project management, scheduling, budgeting, and collaboration, enhancing efficiency and productivity across construction projects.

Rising Demand for Infrastructure: With rapid urbanization and population growth, there’s an increasing need for infrastructure development worldwide. Governments and private entities are investing heavily in construction projects, driving the demand for construction software to streamline operations, minimize errors, and ensure timely project completion.

Growth Influencers

Rise in Construction Spending

The demand for housing has increased significantly over the years. In developing economies such as India, the growing migration of people from rural parts to cities for better opportunities has surged the demand for housing requirements in the cities, which has thereby led to an increase in construction spending. In addition, in the developed countries such as the U.S., the spending on construction is increasing at a considerable rate over the years. Though there was a downfall noticed in construction spending during the initial stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K, there has been a considerable spike in construction spending since the second half of 2020. As per the data by the U.S. Census Bureau, for residential construction spending, the seasonally adjusted annual rate was USD 547 Billion in May 2020, which increased to USD 600 Billion by August 2020, and further has topped to USD 700 Billion monthly since December 2020. Conclusively, the growing construction spending is expected to boost the market growth over the assessment period.

Project complexity

The growing number of large and complex construction projects owing to the rising housing demand has led to an increase in the adoption of construction technologies such as construction software by the construction business. Construction software provides benefits such as reducing operational costs, streamlining collaboration, improving bidding and estimation, and streamlining project management. According to the data published by Software Advice 2021 Construction Survey, nearly 53% of construction companies implemented a new construction management tool in 2020.

High Deployment and Maintenance Cost

Construction software has large upfront investments coupled with yearly maintenance fees. In addition, cloud-based solutions have monthly subscription fees depending upon the number of users. The high deployment and maintenance cost associated with construction software is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Small and medium-scale construction businesses may refrain from adopting construction software owing to the cost associated with it.

Cybersecurity and Data Protection Risks

The rising cybersecurity attacks in the construction industry may negatively impact the adoption of construction software. The recent instances of cyber-attacks include a maze ransomware attack on Bird Construction, a Canadian firm in December 2019 and ransomware attack on Bouygues Construction in January 2020. In addition, the concerns related to data production may further hamper the adoption of construction software.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include Sage Group PLC, Oracle Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Constellation Software Inc., BIMobject AB, RIB Software SE, Comprotex Software Inc., Procore Technologies Inc., BuilderMT LLC, PlanGrid, Inc., Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Jonas Construction Software Inc., ECI Software Solutions Inc., and others. The major 10 players in the market account for a cumulative market share of nearly 46%.

Key Market Segments:

Software Type: The construction software market comprises various types of software, including project management software, building information modeling (BIM) software, construction estimating software, and others. Each segment caters to specific needs within the construction lifecycle, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

End-user Industry: Construction software is utilized across diverse end-user industries such as residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. The adoption of construction software varies depending on the type and scale of construction projects, with each sector presenting unique opportunities and challenges.

Segments Overview

The global construction software market is bifurcated into component, modules, application, and end-user.

By Component

• Solution/Platform

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

The solution/platform segment accounted for the major share of more than 60% based on component. The growing adoption of cloud-based construction software supports the growth of the market segment. The services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Modules

• Contract Management

• Procure Management

• Finance Management

• Inventory Management

• Real Estate Management

• Labor Management

• Customer Management

• Others

The contract management segment accounts for the largest market share based on modules. The customer management segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

The commercial segment holds the major share in the market based on application. The residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and growing spending on residential construction.

By End-Users

• Creative Agencies

• Architects

• Consultants

• Engineers

• Builders

• Contractors

• Owners

• Interior Designer

• Home Remodelers

• Others

Based on end-user, the contractors’ segment accounts for the largest market share followed by builders. The increasing adoption of construction software owing to the associated benefits supports the growth of the end-use market segment.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global construction software market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

North America: The North American region dominates the construction software market, driven by extensive infrastructure development projects and the presence of key market players. The adoption of construction software solutions is high in countries like the United States and Canada, where construction activities are robust.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the construction software market, fueled by urbanization, industrialization, and government initiatives for infrastructure development. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in construction projects, driving the demand for advanced software solutions to manage complex construction processes effectively.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

