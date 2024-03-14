Computer on Module Market Strategies for Stability Future-Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Times

The “Computer on Module Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Computer on Module Market has exhibited significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for compact, high-performance computing solutions across various industries. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its current status, growth prospects, key drivers, challenges, and future trends.

Computer on module was built on the concept of system on chip and system in package. The computer on module (CoM) also known as System on Module (SoM), consists of the whole embedded computer system assembled on a single chip. The layout of a computer on module includes microprocessor with RAM, input/output controllers and all different capabilities, required to build a computer. Computer on module provides various benefits including easy upgradation of CPU components, helps customers with reduced time-to-market of new products, reduced development time, and hence improved bargaining power.

Market Size and Growth:

The market for computer on modules is projected to reach USD 1,789.3 million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. In 2020, the market was valued at USD 1,217.4 million, indicating steady growth over the years. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of embedded computing solutions in sectors such as industrial automation, healthcare, transportation, and telecommunications.

Growth Influencers

Increasing industrial automation to drive the market growth

One of the most important factors attributed to the growth in demand for computer on module, is increased trend of industrial automation in the past few years. Introduction of robotics, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and various other new technologies have resulted in increased automation of the industries. Industrial automation also results in reducing the overall cost of manufacturing through increased productivity and efficiency. Due to these factors industrial automation is growing at a huge pace across various countries, globally.

Covid-19 resulted in slowdown of computer on module market

Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in temporary shutdown of production and manufacturing activities across the globe. This in turn has resulted in factory closures, supply chain disruption, and a collapse in demand of goods across various industries. Additionally, increased trade barriers in various countries have further resulted in slowdown of manufacturing activities, which is anticipated to curtail the demand for computer of module, to a great extent.

Key Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the computer on module market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for compact and energy-efficient computing solutions in various applications. Computer on modules offer scalability, flexibility, and reduced time-to-market, making them ideal for embedded systems development. Additionally, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the need for edge computing capabilities have further fueled market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include Aaeon Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Compulab Ltd., Congatec AG, Eurotech Group, Intel Corporation, Kontron Europe GmbH, Smart Wireless Computing, Texas Instruments Inc. The major 6 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 55% in 2020. The market players are making huge effort to introduce towards developing of new features in their exiting offerings, in order to cater to the specific needs of different industries.

Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the computer on module market faces certain challenges. One of the key challenges is the complexity associated with system integration and software development. Integrating computer on modules into existing systems and developing compatible software can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, particularly for complex applications. Moreover, concerns related to security and data privacy remain significant hurdles for widespread adoption, particularly in sensitive industries such as healthcare and finance.

Segments Overview

The computer on module market is segmented into processor, form factor, and industry vertical

By Processor

• ARM

• X86

• PowerPC

Based on processor, the PowerPC segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 6.2%, during the forecast period. Whereas, ARM segment is dominating the processor segment with the largest market share of nearly 58%, in the year 2020.

By Form Factor

• Com Express

• SMARC

• Qseven

• ETX Module

On the basis of form factor, Com Express is anticipated to dominate the market by capturing the largest share in the year 2020. The segment is projected to continue to this dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, Qseven segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By Industry Vertical

• Industrial Automation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Automotive

Based on Industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. Whereas, Industrial automation segment is dominating the market, with the largest market share in the year 2020. Industrial automation segment is estimated to cross USD 700 Million by the year 2025.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the computer on module market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Future Trends:

Looking ahead, several trends are expected to shape the future of the computer on module market. These include the increasing adoption of heterogeneous computing architectures, such as combining CPUs with specialized accelerators like GPUs or FPGAs, to meet the growing demands of AI and machine learning applications. Additionally, advancements in connectivity technologies, such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6, are expected to drive the integration of computer on modules into next-generation IoT devices and edge computing platforms, further expanding market opportunities.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global computer on module market report offers insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global computer on module market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the global computer on module market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global computer on module market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global computer on module market?

• What are the technology trends in the global computer on module market?

• What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global computer on module market?

