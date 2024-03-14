Alexa
Taiwan defense minister hopes troops can learn from US Green Berets

Even so, Chiu Kuo-cheng avoids confirming reports about presence of US special forces

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/14 17:39
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (first left) speaks to reporters at the Legislative Yuan Thursday. 

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (first left) speaks to reporters at the Legislative Yuan Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Exchanges with soldiers from friendly nations can help the military improve and make up for its shortcomings, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Thursday (March 14), without confirming media reports about the United States stationing special forces in Taiwan.

According to the reports, advisers from the Green Berets are working permanently at amphibious bases in Kinmen and Penghu to train Taiwan’s special forces. One of their tasks is to teach them the use of the Black Hornet Nano uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV).

Speaking to journalists at the Legislative Yuan, Chiu did not confirm nor deny the reports but emphasized the positives of cooperating with armed forces from friendly countries, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

The Cabinet member said the military might have some shortcomings or blind spots. Groups from the outside can recognize those problems and offer valuable suggestions for improvements, while Taiwan could learn from the other side’s strong points, he said.
U.S. military
Green Berets
special forces
U.S. forces in Taiwan
Chiu Kuo-cheng
Taiwan-U.S. defense cooperation

