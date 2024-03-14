Embracing nature, Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival opens in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festiva commenced on Thursday (March 14), coinciding with White Valentine’s Day.

Located amid the picturesque landscapes of Yangmingshan in Taipei, the festival unfolds across the Zhuzihu area, where calla lilies bloom abundantly from March to April.

This seasonal phenomenon enhances the allure of the region, particularly for couples seeking romantic experiences. Over the years, it has also evolved into a premier spot for wedding photography.

Perched at an elevation of 670 meters, Zhuzihu retains a charmingly rustic ambiance, making it a distinctive enclave within the bustling capital. Notably, it cultivates 80% of Taiwan's calla lilies, according to Flowers in Taipei's website.

Collaborating with local farms, the city government has orchestrated retro-themed installations amid the sea of blossoms, evoking a sense of nostalgia, said the Department of Economic Development. Furthermore, participating farms offer a limited supply of fruit popsicles.

Encompassing 96 hectares, Zhuzihu is Taipei's largest area dedicated to recreational agriculture. Visitors can take part in many activities ranging from calla lily picking to guided tours enriched with ecological and cultural insights.

Visit the Facebook page of the 2024 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival or the website of Flowers in Taipei to learn more.

White Valentine’s Day or "White Day" is celebrated annually on March 14, when people give gifts to those who gave them gifts on Valentine's Day.

2024 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival

Time: March 14 - April 28

Transportation: Bus Nos. S9, S8, 108, 128, 129, or 124 and 131 (only available during floral seasons)



The 2024 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival is underway. (Department of Economic Development photo)



The 2024 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival. (Department of Economic Development photo)