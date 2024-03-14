Taipei man freezes off legs with dry ice for NT$41 million insurance payout

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A male college student has been charged with committing insurance fraud by falsely claiming that his legs were amputated due to frostbite from riding his scooter in cold weather around Taiwan, said the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Thursday (March 14).

The student, surnamed Chang (張), allegedly immersed his feet in a bucket filled with dry ice for 10 hours, resulting in severe frostbite and necrosis below the knees, according to a CIB press release.

After having both legs amputated he applied for compensation from eight insurance policies totaling NT$41.26 million (US$1.3 million), citing injuries sustained while riding his scooter at night around the country. However, his claims were denied due to suspicions arising from the proximity of the policy purchase dates to the filing of the claims.

Chang claimed that a fellow student, Liao (廖) told him that gang members were after him, prompting him to fabricate an insurance claim. The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office did not believe Chang and Liao's claims and charged the pair with fraud and embezzlement.

Chang and Liao, both in their 20s, were originally high school classmates. After entering university, they lost contact for a while but later reconnected.

Chang, who is now disabled due to the incident, works in an administrative role at the school, while Liao is still studying there.

The indictment states that on Jan. 26, 2023, Chang and Liao rode scooters to purchase dry ice in New Taipei City's Sanchong District. Late that night, they returned to Liao's residence in Taipei City's Zhongshan District.



Chang and Liao are escorted by police. (CIB screenshot)

Liao then used cable ties to restrain Chang to a chair and he immersed his feet into a plastic bucket filled with dry ice. Chang endured the pain from 2 a.m. until 12:20 p.m., while Liao recorded and took photos of the incident.

On Jan. 28, Chang was sent to the emergency department of Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei. After more than a week of treatment, both of his legs were amputated below the knees.

He obtained over NT$230,000 through insurance claims. However, other insurance policies were found to have been purchased shortly before the claims were made, with some even just a few weeks apart. Consequently, these insurance companies refused to pay out and reported the case to the authorities.