Mobile Handheld Computers Market Sailing into Growth Waters Market Size Explorer’s Perspectives

The “Mobile Handheld Computers Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

The Mobile Handheld Computers Market has been experiencing significant growth, as indicated by its value of USD 1,310.47 Million in 2021. This report aims to analyze the market trends, growth factors, and forecasts, based on real data, to provide insights into the projected market scenario.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the global mobile handheld computers market was valued at USD 1,310.47 Million. This segment encompasses a wide range of devices designed for various applications, including inventory management, logistics, retail, healthcare, and field services. The market’s growth is driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for real-time data access, and the proliferation of e-commerce.

Mobile handheld computers are small computers which are capable enough to hold and operate in the hand. Growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions coupled with technology advancement allow higher applicability & broader deployment scenario are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, battery technology improvement & portability and support to emerging trend of anticipatory computing are also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high risk to security and damage is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size and Forecast:

The market is forecasted to reach USD 2,047.29 Million by 2027, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the projected period. This growth trajectory reflects the expanding adoption of mobile handheld computers across industries and regions.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions

Onsite computing solutions consist of existing networks of technicians who support localized IT challenges and assist in managing various areas of organization?s IT solutions, including assistance with special IT projects, fix or break support, and cabling, among others. Furthermore, mobile handheld computers have various applications, such as sending & receiving invoices, recording signatures, digitizing notes, scanning barcodes, asset management, and managing parts. Therefore, growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions.

Technology advancement allow higher applicability and broader deployment scenario

Various technological advancements allow higher applicability and broader deployment scenario. One of these technologies is Internet of Things. It is one of the emerging communication concept which interconnects a variety of devices, including mobile handheld computers, with data, processes, and people and enables a seamless communication. Other technologies such as Bluetooth, built-in sensors, NFC, and RFID tracking, enables mobile handheld computers to be a vital part of the IoT world. Hence, technology advancements fuel the market growth.

Unit Sales:

In 2021, approximately 1,811 thousand units of mobile handheld computers were estimated to be sold. This data underscores the widespread utilization of these devices across diverse sectors, highlighting their indispensability in modern business operations.

Key players in the global Mobile Handheld Computers market include:

Argox (SATO)

Bluebird

Cilico

Cipherlab

Code

Cognex

Datalogic

Denso Wave

Honeywell

Microscan

MINDEO

Opticon Sensors

Scandit AG

Touchstar

Wasp Barcode

Zebra Technology

The combined market share of the top 4 players exceeds 50%.

These major players engage in various strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and launching new products to solidify their market presence.

For instance:

In December 2021, Datalogic partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce the Skorpio X5 Series, the latest generation of mobile computers utilizing Qualcomm’s high-performance solutions.

In September 2019, Argox introduced two new scanners, Argox AS-9400 & AS-8060, aimed at providing cost-effective barcode reading solutions, meeting the demand for performance at an affordable price point.

Key Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the global mobile handheld computers market. These include:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in mobile computing technologies, such as improved processors, longer battery life, and enhanced connectivity, are driving the adoption of handheld computers.

Ongoing innovations in mobile computing technologies, such as improved processors, longer battery life, and enhanced connectivity, are driving the adoption of handheld computers. Demand for Real-Time Data Access: Businesses are increasingly relying on real-time data for decision-making processes. Mobile handheld computers enable seamless access to critical information, facilitating operational efficiency and agility.

Businesses are increasingly relying on real-time data for decision-making processes. Mobile handheld computers enable seamless access to critical information, facilitating operational efficiency and agility. E-commerce Expansion: The booming e-commerce industry necessitates efficient inventory management and order fulfillment processes, fueling the demand for mobile handheld computers in warehouses and distribution centers.

The booming e-commerce industry necessitates efficient inventory management and order fulfillment processes, fueling the demand for mobile handheld computers in warehouses and distribution centers. Growing Applications: Mobile handheld computers find applications across various industries, including retail, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing, driving their widespread adoption globally.

Segments Overview:

Operating System: iOS

Windows

Android

Linux

Others

The Windows segment is projected to exceed USD 500 million by 2026 due to technological advancements.

due to technological advancements. Android is expected to grow by 10% from 2021 to 2027, driven by demand, especially in developing economies, for its user-friendly interface. Type: Tablet Personal Computers (PCs)

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

Pocket PCs

Others

PDAs are experiencing the fastest growth rate of 8.4 % due to their high usage as personal information managers.

% due to their high usage as personal information managers. Tablet PCs are expected to surpass USD 150 million by 2022 due to their lightweight nature. Pattern: Web Application

Embedded Application

Terminal Emulation

Remote Desktop

Others

Remote desktop usage is forecasted to grow by 7.9% due to emerging software.

due to emerging software. Embedded applications present a USD 60 million opportunity from 2021 to 2027. Application: In-store merchandising

Inventory Management

Order Picking

Receiving and Put Away

Quality Control and Safety Inspections

Traceability Information Recording

Work History Data Recording

Others

Inventory management is expected to reach USD 500 million by 2027 due to demand for tracking.

due to demand for tracking. Quality control and safety inspections are forecasted to grow by 8.5% due to available software solutions.

End User: Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing Road Rail Air Others

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Field Services

Others

Logistics and warehousing hold over 35% market share in 2021 due to increased usage for inventory management.

market share in 2021 due to increased usage for inventory management. Healthcare is predicted to grow by 8.4% due to global industry expansion.

Regional Overview:

The global Mobile handheld computers market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Trends:

