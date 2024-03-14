Smartphones Market Unraveling Growth Secrets Insights from a Market Size Explorer

The “Smartphones Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Smartphones Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, with technological advancements and increasing consumer demand driving its expansion. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 273.9 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 520.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Smartphone consists of an integrated computer and other features, such as web browsing, operating system, as well as the ability to run software applications. Increasing penetration of Internet of Things is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, health risks due to prolonged exposure to smartphones are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size and Growth:

In 2021, approximately 1,617.5 million smartphones were sold worldwide, indicating the robust nature of the market. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising disposable incomes, the proliferation of digitalization, and the emergence of new technologies.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing penetration of IoT

Internet of Things is one of the emerging communication concept which interconnects a variety of devices, including smartphones, with data, processes, and people and enables a seamless communication. Smartphone-enabling technologies, such as Bluetooth, built-in sensors, NFC, and RFID tracking, enables smartphones to be a vital part of IoT world. According to NASSCOM, the number of IoT devices, including smartphones, has increased from 200 million units in 2016 and more than 2.7 billion units in 2020. Hence, increasing penetration of IoT in smartphones is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Drivers:

Several key drivers fuel the growth of the global smartphone market. Firstly, the increasing adoption of smartphones for communication, entertainment, and productivity purposes among consumers worldwide is a significant driver. Additionally, the integration of advanced features such as high-resolution cameras, augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in smartphones is driving consumer demand further.

Key Players:

ZTE Corp.

Samsung Electronics

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Sony Corporation

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Realme

Panasonic Corp

Motorola, Inc.

HTC Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

Mobicel

Transsion Group

Market Share:

The top 6 players collectively hold over 65% of the market share.



Strategies:

Mergers & Acquisitions

Collaborations

New Product Launches

Example:

In November 2021, ZTE Corporation partnered with Riedel Communications to implement custom-made private 5G as a service on a campus network. This collaboration aims to explore the significant potential of 5G networks.

Market Trends:

One notable trend in the smartphone market is the shift towards 5G technology. As telecommunications companies continue to roll out 5G networks globally, consumers are increasingly opting for 5G-enabled smartphones to leverage faster internet speeds and improved connectivity. Moreover, there is a growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices within the smartphone industry, with manufacturers investing in the development of environmentally friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies.

Brand:

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Oppo

Huawei

VIVO

Others

The Samsung segment is expected to hold the largest market share, exceeding 30%, due to its global demand over the past few decades. Xiaomi is projected to experience the fastest growth rate, surpassing 14%, driven by its affordable pricing compared to other brands.

Operating System:

Android

Windows

iOS

Palm OS

Others (Sailfish, Tizen, and Blackberry OS)

Android is estimated to dominate with a market share of over 70%, attributed to its user-friendly interface. The iOS segment is expected to constitute 35% of the Android segment’s volume in 2021, rising to 37% by 2030.

RAM Size:

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

4GB-8GB

More than 8GB

The 4GB-8GB segment contributes significantly, surpassing the combined market size of 2GB-4GB and more than 8GB segments due to increased demand, especially among younger consumers.

Generation:

3G

4G

5G

The 5G segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to technological advancements by manufacturers. The 3G and 4G segments are also anticipated to grow significantly.

Screen Size:

Below 4.0

4.0-5.0

Above 5.0

The above 5.0 segment is expected to dominate, with unit sales surpassing the combined sales of other sizes, driven by increasing demand for larger screens.

Price Range:

< US$ 100

US$ 101 – US$ 200

US$ 201 – US$ 500

US$ 501+

The US$ 201 – US$ 500 segment is anticipated to grow the fastest, around 7.9%, due to increased availability. Approximately 700 million units of smartphones priced above US$ 501 are expected to be sold by 2028.

Distribution Channel:

Online

Brand Website

E-Marketplaces

Offline

Multi-Brand Store

Brand Store

Offline channels are expected to dominate due to consumer preference, particularly in developing economies. Online channels are projected to grow rapidly with increasing e-commerce adoption.

Component Hardware:

Battery

Display Technology

LCD

LED

OLED

System-on-a-chip (SoC)

CPU

Graphics Processing Unit

Memory Management Unit

Connectivity

Modems

Camera

Sensors

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Digital Compass

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

The sensors segment is expected to hold a significant share, around 27%, due to technological advancements. The camera segment is projected to grow rapidly, around 8.5%, driven by demand for high-quality photography and videography.

Component-Software:

Kernel

Middleware

Application Execution Environment (AEE)

User Framework Environment

Application Suite

The kernel segment is expected to lead with the largest market share and grow at the fastest rate, around 8.1%, due to increasing demand. Other segments like Middleware, AEE, User Framework Environment, and Application Suite are also expected to witness significant growth rates.

Regional Overview:

Europe

North America

Asia

Middle East

Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

The global smartphone market exhibits regional variations in terms of adoption and growth. While developed regions such as North America and Europe continue to be lucrative markets for smartphone manufacturers, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities. Factors such as increasing urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and improving internet penetration rates contribute to the growth of the smartphone market in these regions.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its strong growth prospects, the global smartphone market faces certain challenges, including intensifying competition among manufacturers, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory uncertainties. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and differentiation within the market. Smartphone manufacturers are exploring new avenues such as foldable smartphones, enhanced privacy features, and subscription-based services to stay competitive and address evolving consumer preferences.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Smartphones market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Smartphones market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Smartphones market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Consumer Behaviour Analysis- By Age, Gender, Region, Education Qualification, Average Annual Income Brand Awareness; Consumer Buying Preferences (Smartphone Selection Scenario); By Brand, Price Range, Channel, Operating Segment, Screen Size; Influencing Factors on Purchase of a Smartphone; Average Replacement Rates (in Months), by Top Country; Type of Influence on

Purchase of Smartphones

Top Entry-Level Smartphones; Top Performance Smartphones; Media-Centric Smartphones

Role of Telecom Operators in the innovating digital age; smartphone insurance-overview of major policy instruments; EXIM landscape

Technology Lifecycle; Strategical Overview

The global Smartphones market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smartphones Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Smartphones Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Smartphones Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smartphones Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smartphones Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Smartphones Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Smartphones Market?

What are the number of smartphone users worldwide, in Billions? What are the shipments of top selling mobile in Billion?

What is the penetration rate of smartphone: U.S. Smartphone Ownership Demographics (%)?

