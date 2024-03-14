Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market CAGR of 17.7%, Navigating Market Terrain Insights from a Size Explorer

The “Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market was valued at USD 1,430.75 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,803.21 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the projected period.

Engineering Services and Outsourcing is a process of assigning certain engineering tasks and functions to an organization or a team outside of the organization. Reduction in overhead cost is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, implementation of Industry 4.0 is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, loss of managerial control over connected outsourcing companies are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The market was negatively influenced during the COVID-19 pandemic, since manufacturing facilities were shut down temporarily.

Market Analysis:

The market’s robust growth is attributed to several factors, including increasing demand for cost-effective engineering solutions, technological advancements, and globalization. Engineering services outsourcing has emerged as a strategic choice for businesses seeking specialized skills and cost savings.

Growth Influencers:

Implementation of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 is digital transformation of production and related industries and value creation processes. Its implementation is currently encouraging smart manufacturing and fueling the demand for latest industrial solutions on the basis of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics. This provides various opportunities for IT integration in the service offerings of the engineering service providers. This is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market include:

Accenture

AKKA Technologies

Altair Engineering, Inc.

ALTEN SA

ASAP Holding GmbH

Assystem

AVL List GmbH

Bertrandt

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Cyient

EDAG

ESI Group

Ferchau

Genpact

Geometric

HCL Technologies Limited

IAV

IGate

Infosys

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

ITC Infotech

KPIT

L&T Technology Service

Neilsoft

QuEST Global

Ranal Inc.

Segula Technologies

Semcon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Elxsi

Tata Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Other Prominent Players

The cumulative market share of the seven major players is approximately 32%.

These market players employ various strategies such as:

Mergers & acquisitions

Collaborations

New product launches

For instance, in November 2021, Altair Engineering Inc. collaborated with Origin Engineering Solutions to appoint it as a channel partner for Ireland and the UK. This collaboration enables Origin Engineering to offer Altair’s manufacturing simulation software solutions in these regions.

Key Drivers:

Technological Advancements : Rapid advancements in technology, particularly in areas like AI, IoT, and automation, are driving the demand for engineering services.

: Rapid advancements in technology, particularly in areas like AI, IoT, and automation, are driving the demand for engineering services. Cost Efficiency : Outsourcing engineering services enables companies to access skilled talent at lower costs compared to in-house development, thereby enhancing cost efficiency.

: Outsourcing engineering services enables companies to access skilled talent at lower costs compared to in-house development, thereby enhancing cost efficiency. Globalization: The globalization of markets has led to increased competition, prompting companies to leverage outsourcing to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Market Forecast:

The market is forecasted to witness substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 3,803.21 Billion by 2027. This growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing adoption of outsourcing across various industries, coupled with advancements in digital technologies.

Challenges:

While the market presents significant opportunities, it also faces certain challenges. These include concerns regarding data security, intellectual property protection, and the need for effective management of distributed teams.

Segments Overview:

By Type:

Product Designing

Prototyping

Process Designing

System Integration

Testing

Quality Control

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management

The product designing segment is projected to lead with a market share of approximately 22%, driven by increasing design complexities and the outsourcing trend for cost reduction.

Plant automation and enterprise asset management segment are expected to experience the highest growth rate of 19.8% during the forecast period.

By Location:

On-Site

Onshore

Offshore

Onshore services accounted for approximately 94% of the offshore market size in 2021 and are expected to maintain around 91% by 2027, attributed to growing demand for onshore services.

By Pricing Model:

Staff Augmentation

Time and Materials

Fixed Price Projects

Services

Risk/Rewards

The services segment is forecasted to grow at a rate of around 20%, driven by the increasing adoption of services-based pricing models.

Fixed price projects segment is expected to exceed USD 300 billion by 2024.

By Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Computing Systems

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Heavy Machinery

Healthcare

Industrial

Medical Devices

Semiconductors

Telecom

Others

The medical devices segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to rising adoption of outsourcing services in the industry.

Computing systems segment is projected to surpass USD 50 billion by 2024 and USD 83.14 billion by 2027.

Regional Overview:

Europe: Expected to dominate with a market share of approximately 30% due to the presence of various industrial goods manufacturing facilities and the availability of highly skilled engineering professionals.

North America:Estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 14.5% during the projected period.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Top Component/Resource Provider Companies; Top Service Provider Companies

Pricing Comparison Between Insource and Outsource Product Development

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market?

