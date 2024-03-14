B2B E-Commerce Market Size Explorer’s Guide to Uncovering Growth Potential

The “B2B E-Commerce Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

The global B2B e-commerce market has experienced significant growth, reaching a market value of USD 8,523.3 billion in 2021. With the digital transformation of businesses accelerating across industries, B2B e-commerce has become increasingly pivotal in facilitating transactions between businesses worldwide. This report analyzes the current state of the B2B e-commerce market and provides insights into its projected growth trajectory until 2027.

B2B E-Commerce or Business-to-Business E-Commerce is exchange of services, products, and information between businesses. B2B e-commerce is conducted between 2 companies, such as online retailers and wholesalers. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of specialized B2B online marketplace. Furthermore, increased focus on digital experiences and retail businesses are migrating to online operations are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, supply chain disruptions impacts B2B sales directly. Moreover, lack of standard solution along with political instability consideration impact B2B trade are also expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market witnessed positive growth as businesses encouraged their online business activities to minimize physical contact.

Market Overview

In 2021, the B2B e-commerce market witnessed robust growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the need for efficient procurement processes. Businesses are increasingly embracing online platforms to streamline purchasing procedures, enhance operational efficiency, and expand their reach to a global customer base.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing popularity of specialized B2B online marketplace

Specialized marketplace are vertical marketplaces, which are focused on small but specific well-defined population segments. These specialized marketplaces can be created in B2B in different verticals, such as metal, MRO, medical supplies, chemicals, and building materials, among others. Such specialized online marketplace in the B2B e-commerce industry are increasing, which is boosting the market growth.

Key Drivers of Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the B2B e-commerce market. These include:

Technological Advancements : The proliferation of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT), has revolutionized the B2B e-commerce landscape, enabling businesses to automate processes, personalize customer experiences, and optimize supply chain operations.

: The proliferation of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT), has revolutionized the B2B e-commerce landscape, enabling businesses to automate processes, personalize customer experiences, and optimize supply chain operations. Shift in Consumer Behavior : B2B buyers are increasingly adopting online channels for procurement, preferring the convenience, accessibility, and transparency offered by e-commerce platforms. This shift in consumer behavior is fueling the demand for B2B e-commerce solutions.

: B2B buyers are increasingly adopting online channels for procurement, preferring the convenience, accessibility, and transparency offered by e-commerce platforms. This shift in consumer behavior is fueling the demand for B2B e-commerce solutions. Globalization of Markets: With the rise of globalization, businesses are seeking to expand their operations across geographies, necessitating efficient cross-border trade mechanisms. B2B e-commerce platforms provide a scalable and cost-effective solution for businesses to reach international markets and engage with suppliers and customers worldwide.

Major players in the global B2B E-Commerce market include:

Alibaba

Amazon, Inc.

ChinaAseanTrade

DIYTrade

eBay Inc.

EC21

eworldtrade

Flipkart

Global Source

IndiaMART

InterMESH Ltd.

KellySearch

KOMPASS

Thomasnet

Other prominent players

Cumulative market share of the five major players is approximately 58%.

These market players undertake various initiatives to strengthen their market presence, including:

Mergers & acquisitions

Collaborations

New product launches

Example: In October 2021, Amazon launched a set of new tools to assist third-party sellers in America in offering their products across Amazon’s 21 global stores.

Market Projections

The B2B e-commerce market is poised for continued growth, with a projected market value of USD 18,771.4 billion by 2027. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing adoption of digital technologies, coupled with the ongoing digital transformation initiatives across industries, is expected to drive sustained growth in the B2B e-commerce space over the forecast period.

The global B2B E-Commerce market is categorized into type, payment mode, and enterprise size, with significant insights outlined below:

By Type:

Cleaning Supplies

Hospitality Products

Industrial & MRO

IT Products

Office Supplies

Pantry Products

Others

IT products are poised to capture the largest market share, approximately 26%, driven by heightened adoption of B2B e-commerce within the IT sector. Pantry products are forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate, exceeding 16%.

By Payment Mode:

Credit Card

Net Banking

Mobile Wallet Apps

Others

Net banking is anticipated to dominate the market share due to its widespread usage in B2B transactions. Mobile wallet apps are expected to witness rapid growth, projected to surpass a market size of USD 2,000 billion by 2026, fueled by increasing demand for digital payment solutions.

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are projected to hold the largest market share, driven by their escalating demand for B2B e-commerce platforms. In 2021, the market size of large enterprises accounted for around 25% of SMEs‘ segment, expected to reach 30% by 2027.

Regional Overview:

The global B2B E-Commerce market is segmented across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific dominates both in market share and growth rate, attributed to the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms among B2B companies in the region.

South America is forecasted to reach a market size of approximately USD 700 billion by 2027. Similar growth trajectories are expected for North America and Europe, driven by the rising adoption of technologically advanced products within the region.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising growth prospects, the B2B e-commerce market faces certain challenges, including data security concerns, regulatory complexities, and the need for interoperability among disparate systems. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and collaboration within the industry. Businesses that successfully navigate these challenges and capitalize on emerging trends stand to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving B2B e-commerce landscape.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

The global B2B E-Commerce market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global B2B E-Commerce market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global B2B E-Commerce market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global B2B E-Commerce Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global B2B E-Commerce Market?

Market Trends:

