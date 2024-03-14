Japan Smart City Market Unlocking New Growth The Market Size Explorer’s Journey

The “Japan Smart City Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

The Japan smart city market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a market value of USD 40,866.6 Million in 2020. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, technological advancements, and government initiatives to develop sustainable urban infrastructure. This report aims to analyze the current state of the Japan smart city market and forecast its future growth trajectory.

Market Analysis:

The Japan smart city market is forecasted to reach USD 93,718.9 Million by the year 2027, representing a remarkable growth rate of 13.1% over the projected period. This substantial growth indicates a strong market potential and opportunities for investors and stakeholders. Factors contributing to this growth include the adoption of IoT, AI, and other advanced technologies to enhance urban efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life.

Smart cities make use of information and communication technology for improving operational efficiency, share information with public and provide a better quality of government service and citizen welfare. The market is majorly driven by the increasing need for communication infrastructure and public safety. In addition, increasing government initiatives and PPP models for smart cities is anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Additionally, need of faster communication technology and increasing adoption of robotics in public services are also factors leading to positive influence on the market. However, privacy and security concerns over IoT are expected to restrain the market growth.

Key Drivers:

Several key drivers are fueling the growth of the Japan smart city market. These include government initiatives to modernize urban infrastructure, address environmental challenges, and improve the overall quality of life for residents. Additionally, increasing investments in smart transportation, energy management, and digital infrastructure are driving market expansion.

Growth Influencers:

Rising requirement of public safety and communication infrastructure

Public safety is a current challenge for different cities around the globe. However, the population in urban areas is growing; smart cities are leveraging novel digital technologies for monitoring and optimising energy and water consumption for creating effective transportation infrastructures, enhancing citizen access to services, and delivering city-wide connectivity required by citizens as well as businesses. For instance, in July 2021, Mishima City signed an agreement with Oracle Japan for various smart city initiatives.

These initiatives are expected to benefit local businesses and citizens by solving various key social issues using digital technology. Japan has been experiencing a need for new reforms for solving many regional issues and a need to boost the appeal to potential immigrants & tourists. To address this issue, the country launched the Mishima Smart City Promotion Council in 2020 for promoting the use of data held by private organizations and local government. Therefore, rising requirement of public safety and communication infrastructure are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Need of faster communication technology

Faster communication technology, such as the 5G technology is anticipated to enable a new type of communication network to interconnect everything. This is estimated to impact economies and societies for providing the necessary communication infrastructure required by various smart city applications. Moreover, a smart city application which can be completed using 5G technologies is the intelligent transporting system (ITS). 5G technology has laid a base for building productive industry, smart technology, and innovative ways of communicating. In addition, 5G poses as a communication network for supporting the IoT infrastructure required by various smart city vertical industries. Hence, various applications of 5G technology for enabling many smart city developments are likely to fuel the market growth.

Technological Trends:

Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the Japan smart city market landscape. The integration of IoT devices, AI-driven analytics, and cloud computing enables the development of innovative solutions for urban challenges. Smart mobility solutions, renewable energy integration, and efficient waste management systems are among the prominent technological trends driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the Japan smart city market include:

Thales Group Nokia Corporation Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Chunghwa Telecom Company Ltd. Telefonica SA NTT Docomo Inc. CISCO Systems Inc. Verizon Communications Inc. AT&T Inc. GE Company Telstra Corp Ltd. Orange SA Vodafone Group Plc Deutschse Telecom Other Major Players

The cumulative market share of the top five players stands at approximately 35%.

These key players actively engage in: Introducing new product launches Forming collaborations Pursuing mergers & acquisitions to bolster their market presence.

Example: In January 2021, Orange Bank acquired Anytime, a neobank catering to small businesses, professionals, and associations, as part of its strategic expansion efforts.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the Japan smart city market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs, interoperability issues, and cybersecurity concerns. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and collaboration among industry players. Partnerships between government agencies, technology firms, and academic institutions can foster the development of scalable and sustainable smart city solutions.

Segments Overview:

By Component: Communication Infrastructure (Telecom Network) Hardware Cameras Sensors/Detectors Meters Vehicles Smart Robots Others Software Cloud (IoT) Platform Public Private Data Management & Analytics Cyber Security Remote Monitoring Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Application: Administration (Smart Governance) Buildings Commercial (Enterprise) Construction Education Energy Environment Health Homes & Living Logistics Manufacturing Mobility (Transportation) Retail Safety & Security Utilities (Public services) Street Lighting Waste Water

By City Topography: Developed Economies New Existing Emerging Economies New Existing



Insights by Component:

Communication Infrastructure (Telecom Network) segment held over 30 % market share due to technological advancements.

% market share due to technological advancements. Hardware segment’s market size is expected to surpass Telecom Network by 2022 due to rising demand for connected devices.

Software segment anticipates the fastest growth rate of approximately 14.2% driven by increased focus from market players.

Insights by Application:

Utilities (Public services) segment holds the largest market share (over 12.5%) due to government initiatives prioritizing citizen safety.

due to government initiatives prioritizing citizen safety. Administration (Smart Governance) segment expects fastest CAGR (approximately 15.5%) b y enabling government organizations to enhance accountability, transparency, and citizen participation.

y enabling government organizations to enhance accountability, transparency, and citizen participation. Water segment is projected to reach around USD 2,431 million by 2027.

Insights by City Topography:

Developed Economies segment dominates with significant government initiatives, including cities like Tokyo, Yokohama, and Osaka.

New cities segment within Emerging Economies anticipates a CAGR of 14.4%, including cities like Chiba and Fukuoka.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Japan smart city market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan smart city market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan smart city market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Japan smart city market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan smart city Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan smart city Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan smart city Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan smart city Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan smart city Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan smart city Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan smart city Market?

Market Trends:

