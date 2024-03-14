Edge AI Software Market (CAGR) of 29.8%, Size Explorer Navigating Untapped Opportunities for Growth

The “Edge AI Software Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Edge AI Software Market witnessed substantial growth in 2020, with a market value of USD 1,300.0 Million. This growth trajectory is projected to continue, with estimations indicating a significant surge to reach USD 8,049.8 Million by 2027. Such exponential growth underscores the burgeoning importance and adoption of Edge AI Software across various industries. This report delves into the factors driving this growth and provides insights into the market dynamics shaping its trajectory.

Edge AI Software is a combination of edge computing and artificial intelligence. The software has almost no limitations in case of potential use cases. The market is estimated to be driven by advancements in AI powered IoT (Internet of Things) for intelligent systems and smart applications. Furthermore, the use of edge AI computing in 5G network for enabling better data control, reduced costs, faster insights, and continuous operation.

Despite the driving factors, security and privacy concerns coupled with vulnerability to cyber attacks are expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare segment using edge AI software witnessed positive growth as the software led to growing funding and research for keeping businesses safe and secure across the value chain.

Market Analysis:

The Edge AI Software market is poised to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, increasing demand for real-time data processing, and advancements in machine learning algorithms. Additionally, the integration of AI capabilities at the network edge enables organizations to harness the power of data analytics closer to the source, leading to improved efficiency, reduced latency, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Growth Influencers:

Advancements in AI powered IoT (Internet of Things) for intelligent systems and smart applications

Artificial intelligence sector is experiencing the emergence of a range of applications in various verticals. All these applications need massive computing power for performing activities, such as capture and process data in real time. While functioning with the cloud technology, artificial intelligence applications undergo various latency issues and lead to difficulties in offering quick responses. Edge AI software help in keeping the resources at the edge of the network. This helps the applications to work with high bandwidth and low latency. Hence, advancements in AI powered IoT (Internet of Things) for intelligent systems and smart applications are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players:

Alef Edge, Inc.

Anagog Ltd.

AWS

Azion Technologies

Bragi.Com

Chaos Prime, Inc.

Clearblade, Inc.

Foghorn Systems, Inc.

Google

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc.

IBM

Imagimob

Microsoft

Nutanix

Octonion

Sixsq Sarl

Synaptics

TACT.AI

TIBCO Software

Veea Inc.

Other prominent players Market Share: The top 2 players collectively hold approximately 25-30% of the market share. Strategies: These players are actively involved in: Product launches Mergers & acquisitions Collaboration

Example: In January 2021, TIBCO Software, Inc. acquired Information Builders, enhancing its connected intelligence platform with additional data management and analytics capabilities.

Key Drivers:

Rise of IoT Devices: The proliferation of IoT devices across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, is driving the demand for Edge AI Software. These devices generate massive amounts of data, necessitating efficient processing and analysis at the edge to extract meaningful insights in real-time.

The proliferation of IoT devices across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, is driving the demand for Edge AI Software. These devices generate massive amounts of data, necessitating efficient processing and analysis at the edge to extract meaningful insights in real-time. Demand for Real-time Data Processing: In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, organizations require instantaneous data processing capabilities to respond swiftly to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. Edge AI Software facilitates real-time analytics, enabling organizations to derive actionable insights without relying on centralized cloud infrastructure.

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, organizations require instantaneous data processing capabilities to respond swiftly to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. Edge AI Software facilitates real-time analytics, enabling organizations to derive actionable insights without relying on centralized cloud infrastructure. Advancements in Machine Learning Algorithms: Continuous advancements in machine learning algorithms have enhanced the capabilities of Edge AI Software, enabling it to perform complex tasks such as image recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analytics at the network edge. This trend is driving the adoption of Edge AI across diverse industry verticals.

Market Challenges:

Security Concerns: The decentralized nature of Edge AI deployments poses significant security challenges, including data privacy risks, vulnerability to cyber-attacks, and regulatory compliance issues. Addressing these concerns is crucial to fostering trust and confidence among stakeholders. Integration Complexity: Integrating Edge AI Software with existing infrastructure and legacy systems can be complex and time-consuming, requiring specialized expertise and resources. Organizations need to overcome interoperability challenges to realize the full potential of Edge AI deployments.

Segments Overview:

Component: Solutions Software Tools Platform Services Training and Consulting Services System Integration and Testing Support and Maintenance Solutions segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of approximately 80% , driven by high demand. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.6%, primarily due to the increasing adoption of training and consulting services. Support and maintenance segment reached a market size of USD 337.3 million in 2020.



Data Source: Biometric Data Mobile Data Sensor Data Speech Recognition Video and Image Recognition Sensor data is anticipated to dominate the market share, holding around 26%, owing to the high availability of products in this segment. Biometric data is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of about 30.4%, driven by the increasing adoption of biometric technology in various industries.

Application: Access Control Autonomous Vehicles Energy Management Predictive Maintenance Remote Monitoring Telemetry Video Surveillance Others Energy management segment is expected to dominate the market share due to the growing number of edge AI software applications in this industry. Video surveillance segment is projected to reach a market value of around USD 500 million by 2025.



End-Users: Advanced Industries Banking and Insurance Chemicals and Agriculture Consumer Cross-Vertical Energy and Materials Healthcare Infrastructure Media and Entertainment Public Sector and Utilities Retail Travel, Transport and Logistics Travel, transport, and logistics segment holds the largest market share of about 21%, driven by the growing adoption of healthcare IT in this sector. Cross-vertical sector is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 30.3%. Consumer segment is expected to surpass a market value of around USD 262.4 million by 2025.



Regional Overview:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of about 38%, driven by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions and the growing travel industry in countries such as India and Japan.

North America witnessed a growth rate of around 30.9% due to the expanding healthcare IT industry in the U.S. and Canada.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Global Edge AI Software market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversificatio n: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

n: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Edge AI Software market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Edge AI Software market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Global Edge AI Software market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Edge AI Software Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Edge AI Software Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Edge AI Software Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Edge AI Software Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Edge AI Software Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Edge AI Software Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Edge AI Software Market?

Market Trends:

