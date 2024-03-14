Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market Resilience Through Change Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The “Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, driven by increasing digitalization and connectivity in vehicles. This report delves into the dynamics shaping this market, analyzing its current state, projected growth, and key factors driving its expansion.

Automotive cybersecurity consist of principles & practices which are designed for protecting the Internet-connected vehicles from being hacked. The market is majorly driven by the rising cyber threat owing to increase in data & connectivity of vehicles and increasing connected vehicle adoption. Furthermore, growing number of regulations for protection of vehicle data is expected to boost the market growth.

Market Overview:

In 2020, the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market was valued at USD 1,188.3 Million. With a projected reach of USD 4,944.0 Million by 2030, the market is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing connected vehicle adoption

The adoption of connected vehicles is increasing owing to the growing government focus on streamlined traffic infrastructure, increasing push from government of various countries for development of connected & autonomous infrastructure, and rising emphasis towards road safety. This is also increasing the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions, hence boosting the market growth.

Key players in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market include:

Aptiv

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security

Capgemini

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

ESCRYPT

ETAS

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd.

HARMAN International

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rockwell Automation

Saferide Technologies Ltd.

SBD Automotive Ltd.

Secunet

Symantec Corporation

TTTech Auto AG

UL LLC

Vector Informatik GmbH

Key Drivers:

Increasing Connectivity : The proliferation of connected vehicles has heightened the importance of cybersecurity in the automotive sector. With more vehicles being equipped with internet connectivity and advanced infotainment systems, the vulnerability to cyber threats has increased, driving the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions.

: The proliferation of connected vehicles has heightened the importance of cybersecurity in the automotive sector. With more vehicles being equipped with internet connectivity and advanced infotainment systems, the vulnerability to cyber threats has increased, driving the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions. Regulatory Compliance : Stringent regulatory frameworks mandating cybersecurity standards in the automotive industry have spurred investments in cybersecurity solutions. Compliance with regulations such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UN Regulation WP.29 requires automakers to implement effective cybersecurity measures, thereby fueling market growth.

: Stringent regulatory frameworks mandating cybersecurity standards in the automotive industry have spurred investments in cybersecurity solutions. Compliance with regulations such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UN Regulation WP.29 requires automakers to implement effective cybersecurity measures, thereby fueling market growth. Rising Cyber Threats: The evolving nature of cyber threats poses significant challenges to the automotive industry. From remote hacking to data breaches, the potential risks associated with cyber vulnerabilities in vehicles have amplified consumer concerns, prompting manufacturers to prioritize cybersecurity initiatives.

Market Segmentation:

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market can be segmented based on various factors, including solution type, security type, vehicle type, and region. Understanding the diverse needs and preferences within each segment is essential for market players to devise targeted strategies and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Segments Overview:

Offering: Hardware Software Platform Services The hardware segment is projected to exceed USD 900 million by 2030 due to technological advancements. Services are expected to grow the fastest, with a growth rate of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Application: ADAS & Safety Body Electronics Communication Systems Infotainment Powertrain Telematics Others Infotainment is forecasted to dominate the market in 2020. ADAS & safety is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 16.7%, attributed to its significance in modern vehicle safety. Telematics is estimated to reach a market size of USD 82 million .



Vehicle : Passenger Car Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles LCV HCV Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Passenger cars are expected to hold around 70% market share, with luxury cars witnessing a growth rate of 17.7%. Among electric vehicles, the FCEV segment is anticipated to grow by 19.6%.

: Security: Endpoint Application Wireless Network Wireless networks are expected to capture the largest market share (about 40%) due to increased adoption in the automotive sector. Endpoint security is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



Form: In Vehicle Cloud Services In-vehicle solutions are expected to dominate the market due to high demand. Cloud services are also anticipated to witness significant growth.



Future Outlook:

The outlook for the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market remains highly promising, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness about cybersecurity risks, and collaborative efforts between industry stakeholders. As automotive ecosystems become more interconnected and autonomous vehicles become mainstream, the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions is expected to escalate, presenting lucrative opportunities for market players.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

Market Trends:

