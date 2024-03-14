Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market Strategies for Sustainability Future-Proofing Your Business Amidst Change

The “Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.



Introduction:

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market held a market value of USD 1,355.2 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,586.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% over the projected period.

Datacenter colocation is a space sharing service offered by companies. This offers a secure space for enterprise businesses for storing hardware related to data storage as well as other equipment. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the implementation of green datacenter standard and development of a datacenter park in Singapore. Furthermore, reduction in the overall information technology cost is also expected to boost the market growth. Growing disaster recovery and business continuity requirements are also estimated to provide opportunities for market growth.

Despite these driving factors, discrepancies regarding data retrieval, security, & storage management and high startup & maintenance cost are expected to negatively hamper the market growth. Security requirements and government regulations are expected to pose as a threat to the market growth.

Market Overview:

The market for Datacenter Colocation services in Singapore has emerged as a crucial segment of the technology infrastructure landscape. With the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives across industries, there’s a rising need for secure, scalable, and reliable data storage solutions. Colocation facilities provide businesses with the infrastructure required to store and manage their data efficiently, without the burden of owning and maintaining dedicated data centers.

Growth Influencers:

Development of a datacenter park in Singapore

Development of a datacenter park in Singapore is for strengthening the country’s position as an economic hub for attracting enterprises as well as multinational corporations (MNCs) for setting up their headquarters and premium data center operations in the country. This is also helping in entrenching the country as a media and infocomm hub for having more premium datacenters, such as Telco carriers and banks located in Singapore. Therefore, development of datacenter parks in Singapore is estimated to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players: American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc CenturyLink Technology Solutions China Telecom CoreSite Realty CyrusOne Cyxtera DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Equinix, Inc. GDS Services Global Switch Corporation Interxion Holding NV KDDI Corporation Navisite, Inc. NTT Global Data Corporation Rackspace Technology Singtel ST Telemedia GDC SunGuard Availability Services Telecity Group Tierpoint, LLC Verizon Communication Ltd Other prominent players

Market Share: The top 3 players are projected to collectively hold approximately 52% of the market share.

Strategies: Market players are actively involved in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to fortify their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, Equinix, Inc., a global digital infrastructure company, entered into an agreement with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, aiming to expand Equinix’s xScale data center portfolio to more than USD 6.9 billion across 32 facilities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.



Growth Drivers:

Several factors are fueling the growth of Singapore’s Datacenter Colocation market. One primary driver is the rapid digitalization of businesses, spurred by the adoption of cloud computing, IoT technologies, and big data analytics. Additionally, stringent data security regulations and the need for disaster recovery solutions are compelling organizations to leverage colocation services offered by specialized providers. Furthermore, Singapore’s strategic geographical location, robust telecommunications infrastructure, and political stability make it an attractive hub for data center investments, further propelling market expansion.

Market Forecast:

The market is poised for continued growth, with a forecasted CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. By the end of this period, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 3,586.2 Million. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for colocation services driven by evolving business needs, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements.

Segments Overview:

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market is segmented into component; datacenter type; services, by enterprise size; and services, by industry.

By Datacenter Type,

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3&4

The tier 1 segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high availability of these type of datacenters. The tier 3 & 4 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 16.6% during the forecast period.

By Services, by Enterprise Size,

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment held the largest market share as such enterprises have huge spaces to let out to data centers. The SMEs segment is also estimated to witness significant growth rate.

By Component,

• Colocation Data Centers Infrastructure

– Electrical Systems

• UPS

• Generators

• PDUs

• Switches & Switchgears

• Other Electrical Components

– HVAC Systems

• CRAC & CRAH

• Cooling Towers

• Chiller Units

• Other Components

– IT Systems

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

– General Construction

• Building Design & Development

• Installation & Commissioning

• Physical Security

• DCIM & BMS

• Facility Management Services

• Datacenter Colocation Services

– Retail Colocation

• 1U-10U

• Quarter rack

• Half rack

• Full rack

– Wholesale Colocation

The colocation data centers infrastructure segment held the largest market share of about 70% owing to the growing need for reducing IT expenditure, which is spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Within this segment, the electrical systems segment witnessed a growth rate of about 12.6%. Within the IT systems segment, the servers segment is expected to account for around USD 263.4 million in 2027. The data center colocation services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

By Services, by Industry,

• BFSI

• Retail

• E-commerce

• IT & Telecom

• Entertainment & Media

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Education

• Transportation

• Oil & Gas

• Others

The IT & Telecom segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the rapidly growing information technology and telecom industry. The e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the outlook for Singapore’s Datacenter Colocation market appears promising, there are several challenges and opportunities to consider. Rising energy costs, environmental concerns, and intensifying competition pose potential hurdles for market players. However, the growing trend of outsourcing data management functions, coupled with the emergence of edge computing and 5G technologies, presents new avenues for innovation and expansion within the industry.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market?

