Internet Advertising Market (CAGR) of 24.7%, Charting a Course Future-Proofing Your Business for Market Changes

The “Internet Advertising Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction

The global internet advertising market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by the proliferation of digital technologies and the increasing adoption of online platforms for advertising purposes. In 2020, the market size stood at USD 345.33 million, marking the beginning of a trajectory towards substantial expansion. This report delves into the dynamics driving this growth and provides insights into the anticipated trends shaping the global internet advertising market.

Internet advertising uses internet as a platform to send promotional & marketing messages to the customers. Continuous growth of internet users globally is one of the most important factors fuelling the growth of online internet advertising market. Businesses use internet advertising such as banners, pay-per-call ads, pay-per-click ads, and pop-ups through e-newsletters, search engines, suitable websites, and online magazines and newspapers to reach the right customer, at the right time.

Continuous increase in penetration of internet across the globe has presented a great opportunity for internet advertising. Growing trend of social media bloggers have also attracted huge attention of young population in the recent years, resulting in growing effectiveness of internet advertising. Whereas, lack of technological awareness regarding internet usage in developing countries and underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth. Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the internet advertising platforms in order to serve their client’s requirements in a better way.

Market Size and Growth Trends

The global internet advertising market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a surge from USD 345.33 million in 2020 to an estimated USD 1,503.20 million by 2027. This translates to a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period. Such exponential growth underscores the increasing reliance on digital platforms for advertising campaigns and the evolving consumer behavior favoring online interactions.

Growth Influencers

Continuous growth in the number of internet users across the globe is driving the demand for internet advertising

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of internet advertising market, is development in the number of internet users, coupled with the increased adoption of smartphones. Introduction of 5G technology is expected to promote further growth in the number of internet users in the forthcoming years

Covid-19 pandemic to transform the advertising platforms in the forthcoming years

Growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe has resulted in complete lockdown in various countries across the globe. This has resulted transforming the physical market into digital space. The consumer focus has shifted towards online shopping. This has resulted in the tremendous increase in the usage of internet advertising by the businesses.

Lack of awareness regarding online shopping among older generation is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness about online shopping, and usage of smartphones & laptops among old aged population, is one the most important factors retraining the market growth. The older generation’s shopping behaviour is more inclined towards traditional media of advertisements, resulting in creating a hindrance in the market growth.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors contribute to the escalating growth trajectory of the global internet advertising market. Firstly, the pervasive use of the internet across diverse demographic segments and geographic regions amplifies the reach and effectiveness of online advertising campaigns. Moreover, advancements in data analytics and targeting capabilities enable advertisers to tailor messages with precision, maximizing engagement and conversion rates. Additionally, the proliferation of smartphones and other connected devices facilitates seamless access to online content, further bolstering the demand for internet advertising solutions.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

The evolving landscape of internet advertising presents a myriad of opportunities for stakeholders across the advertising ecosystem. One notable trend is the increasing prominence of native advertising, which seamlessly integrates promotional content with the user experience, enhancing authenticity and relevance. Furthermore, the rise of video advertising continues unabated, fueled by the popularity of video streaming platforms and the preference for visually engaging content. Additionally, the advent of immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) opens new avenues for creative and interactive advertising experiences, driving innovation in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include: Adobe Systems Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Hulu LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communication Inc.The top 5 market players captured a cumulative share of nearly 71% in the year 2020.

Challenges and Market Restraints

Despite its rapid growth, the global internet advertising market faces certain challenges that warrant attention. One such challenge is the prevalence of ad fraud and brand safety concerns, which undermine advertiser confidence and erode trust in digital advertising channels. Moreover, regulatory scrutiny surrounding data privacy and consumer consent poses compliance challenges for advertisers, necessitating robust strategies for navigating regulatory frameworks while ensuring ethical and transparent practices.

Segments Overview

The global Internet advertising market is segmented into platform, advertising model, Ad format, Ad type, enterprise type, and industrial vertical.

By Platform

• Mobile

• Desktop and Laptop

On the basis of platform, the mobile segment is expected to grow at a highest rate i.e., CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

By Advertising Model

• CPM

• Performance

• Hybrid

The performance segment held the largest share of around 65% in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, the hybrid segment is expected to grow at a highest rate of 24.6%, during the forecast period

By Ad Format

• Search

• Banner

• Video

• Others (Classifieds, Lead generation, Audio)

Based on ad format, search segment captured the largest share of more than 45% of internet advertising market. Whereas, video segment is [projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 26.3%, during the forecast period.

By Ad Type

• Display Advertising

• Mobile Advertising

• Search Engine Advertising

• Social Media

• Advertising

• Hybrid

• Others

On the basis of ad type, the search engine advertising segment captured the largest market share in 2020. Whereas, mobile advertising is estimated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Sized Enterprises

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment captured the largest market share in 2020, and is estimated to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Industry Vertical

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• BFSI

• Education

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Transport & Tourism

• IT & Telecom

• Others

Based on industry vertical, media & entertainment segment dominated the internet advertising market in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global internet advertising market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-pacific is dominating the global Internet advertising market, in terms of growth rate, during the forecast period. Growing number of internet users in Asia-pacific countries is one of the most important factors, resulting in this dominance. Whereas, North America region is expected to capture the largest market share of around 43% in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Internet advertising market report offers insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global Internet advertising education market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the global Internet advertising market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global Internet advertising market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global Internet advertising market?

• What are the technology trends in the global Internet advertising market?

• What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global Internet advertising market?

